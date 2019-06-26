'Crowilla': Crow or Gorilla? This Absurd Video of a Bird is Leaving Netizens Completely Baffled

A really eerie video has taken internet by storm and to be honest, it's what nightmares are made of.

In the video which has been uploaded on Twitter, a crow can be seen perched on a flight of stairs. While that's pretty normal, what is enough to freak you out is the crow's posture. It appears to be using its wings to sit and its legs seem to be missing.

The video was shared by a user named @keita_simpson and has since been viewed and retweeted a million times.

In fact, the crow's posture is such that it almost resembles a gorilla with drooping forearms.

Don't believe us? Take a look at this:

How weird is that?

Imagine looking out the window and seeing this. Yes, horrifying, right?

therapist: you don't need to be afraid of gorilla crow. gorilla crow isn't real.me, looking out the window: pic.twitter.com/5Yz8rkIikU — llama (@LlamaInaTux) June 22, 2019

Crow or a gorilla? Which one would you place your bets on?

I draw the picture. Because your video is so funny. He looks like standing with his four legs.😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PSx206YREO — ✦ ᴅᴀɴɪ ✦ (@Fiorevento) June 22, 2019

There you go.

It’s a crowilla, accept it. — Adam (@ADAMATION) June 23, 2019

Does this remind you a little of Daphne du Maurier's 'Birds'?

Nah he's just showing off his sick gains — Squidman (@squidmanshow) June 23, 2019

But don't worry, there's apparently a legit explanation for this.

Kaeli Swift, whose Twitter bio says that she has a PhD in crow death behaviors, explains that this is a very normal thing to do for birds. She also says that the crow is a large-billed crow, which makes the crow look odd and a little out of proportion.

Her tweet says, "There’s a very strange (uncredited) video of crow making the rounds on reddit. Here’s the deal. First, this is a large-billed crow, which is why the face is looking a little out of proportion."

There’s a very strange (uncredited) video of crow making the rounds on reddit. Here’s the deal. First, this is a large-billed crow, which is why the face is looking a little out of proportion. pic.twitter.com/LUYuMimvAp — Kaeli Swift, PhD (@corvidresearch) June 22, 2019

Her logic makes sense too.

Second, this bird is not missing its legs and propping itself up with its wings, that would be physically impossible. Also, not that it’s relevant to the answer, but a crow without legs couldn’t fly, because it couldn’t generate any lift. So legless crow is a dead crow. — Kaeli Swift, PhD (@corvidresearch) June 22, 2019

Okay, you can finally heave a sigh of relief.

What it’s actually doing is sunning itself. When birds sun they drop their wings and cock their tails. At the right angle that could obscure the legs and tail making it look like they’re missing. — Kaeli Swift, PhD (@corvidresearch) June 22, 2019

She even drew a picture which explains the whole thing:

But who's to say that a crowilla doesn't exist?