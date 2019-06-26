Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

'Crowilla': Crow or Gorilla? This Absurd Video of a Bird is Leaving Netizens Completely Baffled

Is that a crow or a gorilla?

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:June 26, 2019, 1:44 PM IST
A really eerie video has taken internet by storm and to be honest, it's what nightmares are made of.

In the video which has been uploaded on Twitter, a crow can be seen perched on a flight of stairs. While that's pretty normal, what is enough to freak you out is the crow's posture. It appears to be using its wings to sit and its legs seem to be missing.

The video was shared by a user named @keita_simpson and has since been viewed and retweeted a million times.

In fact, the crow's posture is such that it almost resembles a gorilla with drooping forearms.

Don't believe us? Take a look at this:

How weird is that?

Imagine looking out the window and seeing this. Yes, horrifying, right?

Crow or a gorilla? Which one would you place your bets on?

There you go.

Does this remind you a little of Daphne du Maurier's 'Birds'?

But don't worry, there's apparently a legit explanation for this.

Kaeli Swift, whose Twitter bio says that she has a PhD in crow death behaviors, explains that this is a very normal thing to do for birds. She also says that the crow is a large-billed crow, which makes the crow look odd and a little out of proportion.

Her tweet says, "There’s a very strange (uncredited) video of crow making the rounds on reddit. Here’s the deal. First, this is a large-billed crow, which is why the face is looking a little out of proportion."

Her logic makes sense too.

Okay, you can finally heave a sigh of relief.

She even drew a picture which explains the whole thing:

But who's to say that a crowilla doesn't exist?

