CRPF Jawan Donates Blood to Help Save Injured Naxal, Twitter Hails Him as Face of Humanity

A Central Reserve Police Force jawan has been on the receiving end of a bouquet of gratitude and warm wishes on Twitter after a photo of him donating blood to an injured Naxal extremist was posted on Twitter this week.The image of CT Rajkamal donating blood to help save the injured extremist's life was posted by CRPF's official Twitter handle with the caption "Epitome of benevolence". The post further added that the militant had suffered "grievous injuries" during an ecounter after "Naxals attacked a team of 209 CoBRA".Shomu Purti, the insurgent injured in the encounter was a member of the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), one of the banned Left Wing Extremist groups in India, The Pioneer reported.However, when Purti was injured, Rajkamal proved his humanity and agreed for the transfusion. CRPF wrote on Twitter that the jawan said he considered it his duty to help a fellow Indian in need.Social media was full of praises forthe CT's kind act and hailed it as a true indicator of India's tolerance.