2-min read

CRPF Jawan Donates Blood to Save New Mother and Baby in Kashmir, Earns Twitter's 'Salute'

The family of the woman, a resident of Gulshan, contacted CRPF Madadgaar, when the woman started facing severe blood loss after childbirth.

News18.com

Updated:April 21, 2019, 10:43 AM IST
CRPF constable Gohil Shailesh of the 53rd Battalion | Image credit: Twitter/@crpfindia
A Central Reserve Police Force constable in Jammu and Kashmir earned a lot of praise recently after he went beyond the line of duty to save the life of a local woman.

A 25-year-old woman was facing severe complications while delivering her baby and had lost a good bit of blood. However, 53rd Battalion's Gohil Shailesh decided to help out the woman by donating his own blood to meet the deficit.

The family of the woman, a resident of Gulshan, contacted CRPF Madadgaar, when the woman started facing severe blood loss. "Madadgaar" is a distress helpline for the residents of Kashmir facing medical emergencies, managed by the CRPF.

An update of the incident was posted on CRPF's official Twitter handle with the the caption, "The relation of blood." The handle also posted images of the constable as well as the new born baby and wrote, “His blood saved a mother, a child, a family and created a bond for life”.




The now viral images have been garnering a lot of love and appreciation for the CRPF online.























The Madagaar unit was established on June 16, 2017 by the the CRPF, which is deployed for security duties in J&K. The 24/7 helpline is meant to aid any Valley resident who is in distress, or requires any kind of assistance.

Having fielded 3.45 lakh phone calls since it began (as of Feb 19), Madgaar’s purview includes providing citizens with information on conditions like weather, traffic, troop and movement restrictions, as well as relief work and even career counselling and employment opportunities; perhaps more vitally, it acts as a conduit between the valley and those of its people residing in other states.
