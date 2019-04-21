CRPF Jawan Donates Blood to Save New Mother and Baby in Kashmir, Earns Twitter's 'Salute'
The family of the woman, a resident of Gulshan, contacted CRPF Madadgaar, when the woman started facing severe blood loss after childbirth.
CRPF constable Gohil Shailesh of the 53rd Battalion | Image credit: Twitter/@crpfindia
A 25-year-old woman was facing severe complications while delivering her baby and had lost a good bit of blood. However, 53rd Battalion's Gohil Shailesh decided to help out the woman by donating his own blood to meet the deficit.
The family of the woman, a resident of Gulshan, contacted CRPF Madadgaar, when the woman started facing severe blood loss. "Madadgaar" is a distress helpline for the residents of Kashmir facing medical emergencies, managed by the CRPF.
An update of the incident was posted on CRPF's official Twitter handle with the the caption, "The relation of blood." The handle also posted images of the constable as well as the new born baby and wrote, “His blood saved a mother, a child, a family and created a bond for life”.
The relation of blood.— 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) April 19, 2019
Constable Gohil Shailesh of #53Bn donated blood to 25 yr old lady of #Kashmir who urgently needed blood due to complications during delivery.
His blood saved a mother, a child, a family and created a bond for life. pic.twitter.com/kUM92pJQAy
The now viral images have been garnering a lot of love and appreciation for the CRPF online.
Indian forces only know 1 relation and that is Humanity. Aap hai to desh hai, desh hai to hum hai. 🇮🇳— Shahrukh Siddiqui (@shahrukh_sk69) April 19, 2019
Thank you CRPF. Jai Hind 🇮🇳— Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) April 20, 2019
Relation makes the blood & blood makes the relation.— Ashok Kamdar (@AshokKamdar87) April 20, 2019
Jai hind https://t.co/8Wjnk2cpi4
Wow nice gesture salute to u people— Anant the great (@AnantKN) April 19, 2019
We are proud of our soldiers and their sacrifice for Humanity.They feel proud to DONATE each and every drop of their bodys blood for the service of the Nation and for UNIVERSAL PEACE. Their thoughts are beyond IMAGINATION. Jai hind. https://t.co/4w21yxjjZk— Rajendra Kumar Rai (@Rajendr61990322) April 19, 2019
Salute to the Indian army, air force and navy— Vikash Verma (@vikashk66446466) April 20, 2019
What an exemplary and exceptional human act. Many appreciations for the life saver. https://t.co/GWPATteZHs— Raghavendra Sh (@65b0479e700749b) April 20, 2019
The Madagaar unit was established on June 16, 2017 by the the CRPF, which is deployed for security duties in J&K. The 24/7 helpline is meant to aid any Valley resident who is in distress, or requires any kind of assistance.
Having fielded 3.45 lakh phone calls since it began (as of Feb 19), Madgaar’s purview includes providing citizens with information on conditions like weather, traffic, troop and movement restrictions, as well as relief work and even career counselling and employment opportunities; perhaps more vitally, it acts as a conduit between the valley and those of its people residing in other states.
