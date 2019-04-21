CRPF Jawan Donates Blood to Save New Mother and Baby in Kashmir, Earns Twitter's 'Salute'

The relation of blood.



Constable Gohil Shailesh of #53Bn donated blood to 25 yr old lady of #Kashmir who urgently needed blood due to complications during delivery.



His blood saved a mother, a child, a family and created a bond for life. pic.twitter.com/kUM92pJQAy — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) April 19, 2019

Indian forces only know 1 relation and that is Humanity. Aap hai to desh hai, desh hai to hum hai. 🇮🇳 — Shahrukh Siddiqui (@shahrukh_sk69) April 19, 2019

Thank you CRPF. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) April 20, 2019

Relation makes the blood & blood makes the relation.

Jai hind https://t.co/8Wjnk2cpi4 — Ashok Kamdar (@AshokKamdar87) April 20, 2019

Wow nice gesture salute to u people — Anant the great (@AnantKN) April 19, 2019

We are proud of our soldiers and their sacrifice for Humanity.They feel proud to DONATE each and every drop of their bodys blood for the service of the Nation and for UNIVERSAL PEACE. Their thoughts are beyond IMAGINATION. Jai hind. https://t.co/4w21yxjjZk — Rajendra Kumar Rai (@Rajendr61990322) April 19, 2019

Salute to the Indian army, air force and navy — Vikash Verma (@vikashk66446466) April 20, 2019

What an exemplary and exceptional human act. Many appreciations for the life saver. https://t.co/GWPATteZHs — Raghavendra Sh (@65b0479e700749b) April 20, 2019

