Cruel or Funny? Parents are Trying Snapchat's Viral Spider Filter On their Kids

Hello Internet, we meet again. This time, with an Internet challenge, that is spooking kids out in different parts of the world.

After popping Tide pods, jumping out of moving cars, squeezing themselves in trash bags - all to complete a challenge - the people of the web now have a new filter to toy around with.

Yes, Snapchat has done it again. Going with the Halloween theme, the multimedia messaging app recently rolled out a "spider" filter that leaves virtual tarantulas crawling across the face and mouths of the person trying it.

Sounds harmless, right?

Parents across the world, however, took their Snapchat game one notch up by trying the creepy filter not on themselves but on their unsuspecting kids instead, letting loose the 8-legged creatures crawl over their kids' faces and mouths whilst recording their reactions.

So I did the spider filter thing on my daughter and— pic.twitter.com/KQpWsj9Ina — Thotiana (@_lakerssnation) November 4, 2019

Nah look at the stress on my nephews face pic.twitter.com/mNFox0bJRI — AmirafromForestGate (@Munyajiri) October 31, 2019

Drop your Kids X Spider filter vids pic.twitter.com/3CGabarMDA — (@_IrisStyle) November 2, 2019

My cousin tried the spider filter with her son and: pic.twitter.com/5Zm80gPh1T — Romantic Jaguar (@A_Navv) November 1, 2019

y'all disciplining kids with this SPIDER filter since they can't be whooped?? pic.twitter.com/F4m24dpHSU — Brio_a 22 (@mazula_asemahle) November 4, 2019

So I decided to do this to Ivanna #spiderfilter pic.twitter.com/NkshmUIbr4 — Andrea (@dreaisthicc) November 2, 2019

Such is the craze around the filter that makeup mogul and social media personality Kylie Jenner couldn't help but join the fad by pranking her daughter Stormi with the viral filter. Stormi, on her part, was totally chill about it.

Many others, who didn't partake in the ongoing trend, felt that the filter was cruel in nature and wondered if it would trigger arachnophobia (fear of spiders and other arachnids such as scorpions) among the kids at such a tender age.

I don’t have kids so I might be doing the most but... y’all don’t think that putting the spider filter on your baby’s face might be traumatic for them??? — Your Favorite Gemini (@ItsJaleelYoung) November 3, 2019

Man, stop terrifying kids with your nonsense spider filter. A new generation of arachnophobes in the making. pic.twitter.com/WebktAf7Hw — ❮ ፡ ፸❯ (@IamFilmona) November 1, 2019

These videos of y’all scaring these babies with the spider filter is just.. it bothers me and idk why lol https://t.co/RC5JDymCHJ — (@cinemvx) November 1, 2019

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time the parents have found themselves in the midst of online criticism for trying out an Internet challenge.

Earlier in March, parents tried their hands on #CheeseChallenge which involved them flinging cheese slices at unsuspecting toddlers and posting their reactions on social media.

