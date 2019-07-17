Cruel Tourists Hurl Stones to 'Wake Up' Giant Panda at Chinese Zoo, Spark Outrage Online

Tourists visiting the Beijing Zoo threw stones at a giant panda to wake it up, sparking outrage on social media.

The zoo promised to improve security around its giant panda enclosure after stones were hurled at Meng Da, one of its residents, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports.

A video of the incident was posted on Chinese social media site Weibo, where it drew more than 100 million hits, and condemnation.

“How dare they hurt our lovable national treasure?” one Weibo user wrote.

“The zoo should build a glass wall to protect the panda,” another said, according to SCMP. “Those tourists should be blacklisted and punished.”

Sitting in the enclosure, the panda is startled as a stone appears to bounce off it and land nearby. The panda is then seen getting up to examine the projectile hurled at it.

Visitors are heard asking, “Who threw the stone?”.

A Beijing News report said that a bigger stone was hurled at Meng Da about 30 minutes later.

The unruly tourists threw the stones to “wake the panda up,” the report quoted the person who shot the video as saying.

On Weibo, Beijing Zoo assured concerned netizens that Meng Da was not hurt due to the stone-throwing. It also promised to improve security and inspections at the enclosure housing China’s national animal.

Last July, visitors to a reserve in Hanzhong, Shaanxi province, were asked to leave and blacklisted after throwing stones at a panda, months after a kangaroo in Fuzhou Zoo, Fujian province was killed after visitors hurled bricks and concrete chunks at it to allegedly make it hop.