'Cruelest Twist of Fate': Man Drowns While Proposing to His Girlfriend Underwater

"You never emerged from those depths, so you never got to hear my answer, “Yes! Yes! A million times, yes, I will marry you!!” she added.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:September 22, 2019, 3:04 PM IST
A man from Louisiana drowned while proposing to his girlfriend underwater, while they were vacationing in Africa.

Steve Weber and Kenesha Antoine had been holidaying in Tanzania when Steve decided to go down on one knee. But this wasn't your mainstream proposal. Steve decided to take it one step further and do it underwater. He dived into the ocean and popped the question by pressing a handwritten note against the window of their submerged cabin. The note read, "will you be my wife?"

Then, revealing a ring, he swam back to the surface. Kenesha shared the video on Facebook with the caption, "yes! yes! yes!"

However, in a heartbreaking post that followed, Kenesha revealed that Steve never made it back to the surface.

“We never got to embrace and celebrate the beginning of the rest of our lives together, as the best day of our lives turned into the worst, in the cruelest twist of fate imaginable,” she wrote on Facebook.

"You never emerged from those depths, so you never got to hear my answer, “Yes! Yes! A million times, yes, I will marry you!!” she added.

Antoine's long, heartfelt post was, in a way, like a tribute to her late boyfriend. She wrote, “I will try to take solace in the fact that we enjoyed the most amazing bucket list experiences these past few days, and that we both were so happy and absolutely giddy with excitement in our final moments together.”

Check out her post here:

