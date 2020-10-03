Cruise Ships Stripped for Scrap in Turkey as Tourism Comes to a Standstill Amid the Pandemic

The novel coronavirus, which was first discovered in China, has infected millions of people in over 185 countries. The pandemic has caused over a million deaths and over 25.9 million recovered cases. It is becoming like a bottomless pit that sees no end near.

The pandemic has held us captive in our homes, separating us from our workplaces and friends. Over the time, it has not only instilled a fear of ‘end of world,’ in our minds, but it has also left global businesses counting costs and crashing economies.

A few cruise lines were home to some of the earliest reported with confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus infection, as large numbers of people in confined spaces are more prone to the infection. Ports refusing to dock cruise ships that have been either belonged to Chinese ports or carrying Chinese passengers during the outbreak. Leaving many ships marooned in the ocean with several passengers stranded onboard damaged the industry much further.

The Cruise line industry has been hit hard by the ‘No sail order’ issued by many countries worldwide that has led to the loss of revenue and jobs. Consequently, some ships from the United States and Britain have been sent for scrapping earlier than planned.

The port city of Algia in Turkey – also known as the cruise liner graveyard – has the workers busy stripping walls, railings and windows from these vessels. The Turkish ship-breaking yard typically used to handle cargo and container ships.

Carnival Fantasy, formerly operated by the American giant Carnival Cruise Line, one of the five ships in the scrapyard had its maiden voyage in 1990’s and was refurbished just the previous year.

Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival Corporation, said 13 ships from its fleet would be recycled in 2020.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday extended its ban on passenger ships cruising ships from U.S. ports until October 31, 2020. The industry seems not out of deep waters yet.