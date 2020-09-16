'Cry over Biryani, Not People': Father’s Birthday Text to Daughter is All That You Need to Read

A child’s birthday is always a special occasion for his or her parents. Recently, a father’s birthday message for his daughter was not only adorable but also had some words of wisdom for his princess.

In a screenshot of the WhatsApp chat that has been shared by Rupashree on Twitter, one can see her father’s message on the occasion of her 21st birthday.

In the first message, her father said, "Happy birthday, Manu beta. I saw you crying today morning and I want to say that stop crying over people who don’t deserve you. You are 21 years old now and you should know your worth. People come people go and you can’t change that. So know your worth and put yourself first."

In another message, he has mentioned that it is any day better to cry over biryani than to cry over people. However he has also pointed out that his daughter needs to make changes in her diet as she is getting obese.

He wrote, “But you need to change your diet. You are becoming baby elephant day by day”.

Furthermore, he has also stressed upon how his daughter should not tolerate any kind of harassment. Stating that in a slightly witty connotation, he said, “And yes next time if anybody try to harass you better break his bone into two and bring him to our hospital (sic)”.

The adorable father has also advised Rupashree to start reading Hanuman Chalisa every day for inner peace. He concluded the series of messages by writing ‘Happy Birthday’.

Captioning this screenshot Rupashree said, “I don't deserve my parents.” Till now the viral post has been liked by more than 10 thousand people.

I don't deserve my parents. pic.twitter.com/8tkf3ONSXz — Rupashree//Raj stan acct (@jstalittleextra) September 15, 2020

A person wrote, "Always remember if no one is by your side yr parents will be there forever no one will care but they always ask you specially mom papa will have a soft corner for daughters ie 'ladli' is word and papa is always a saviour for daughter better than any they are love."

Always remember if no one is by your side yr parents will be there forever no one will care but they always ask you specially mom papa will have a soft corner for daugthers ie 'ladli' is word and papa is always a savior for daughter better than any they are love — ♡︎ ♡︎ (@Jayu_Heartwork) September 16, 2020

Another user mentioned how he would tell his niece the same thing that her father told her.

I like the second last msg break the bones — Sandeep Gandotra (@sandeepn9ne) September 16, 2020

