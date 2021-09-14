Crypto Community Welcomes Elon Musk's New Puppy With Memes

American billionaire and businessman Elon Musk who continues to express his interest in cryptocurrency, especially DogeCoin, shared the picture of his new pet dog, a Shiba Inu whom he has named Floki. The picture went on to trigger the so-called Musk Effect, as Dogecoin recorded a +0.36% change in the last 24 hours, with the rise in value, coinciding with the same time Musk posted the tweet 3:50 AM (GMT +5:30).

However, this was not the only effect of Musk’s tweet. Netizens found fresh fodder for memes through Musk’s tweet on Monday. The picture reminded many of a scene from Disney’s Lion King where Rafiki lifts baby Simba. Editing the scene, one user replaced Rafiki’s face with Musk’s and Simba’s face with Floki’s. As the user shared this edited picture they requested Musk, “Actually, take a pic holding him like this! The world *needs* it haha.”

Another user shared a meme that showed how Shiba Inu, the face of Dogecoin must be feeling left out now that Musk has found Floki.

Connecting Musk’s Floki to Tuesday’s Met Gala event one user imagined this red carpet moment:

Considering Musk’s interest in space exploration and his company SpaceX which continues to lead the commercialisation of space, a few users also connected Floki to his owner’s space obsession. As this user posted an edited picture of Floki leaving for space.

Meanwhile Dogecoin also shared their view on Musk’s new family member and commented, “Mr Musk sir, I just want to let you know that your dog is shaped somewhat like a smol bean. Thank u that is all.”

Besides Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency market saw a rise in other currencies like Baby Dogecoin, a spinoff of Dogecoin, which recorded a +1.80% in the last 24 hours according to CoinMarketCap. Baby Doge is described as having ‘learned a few tricks and lessons from his meme father, Dogecoin. Created by fans of the Doge community, Baby Doge seeks to impress the original cryptocurrency Dogecoin, by displaying its new improved transaction speeds and also its cuteness. Baby Dogecoin is Hyper-deflationary with an integrated smart staking system built in so more baby doges are being added to a customer’s wallet.

