Crypto Company Spends Rs 52 Crore on One-minute Super Bowl Ad Before Website Crashes

Besides stellar performances by some of the notable hip-hop artists including Dr Dre, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem, Sunday’s Super Bowl show also featured some creative commercials. Emmy award-winning actress Zendaya featured in a commercial where she played seashell-seller Sally, while singer John Legend coaxed viewers to sleep with him listening to soothing sounds with another commercial. However, the most-talked about commercial happens to be that of a Cryptocurrency app. The commercial featured a colorful QR code that floated from one edge to another, reminiscent of the nostalgic bouncing DVD logo. When scanned, the QR Code led viewers to a link where they could sign up for the cryptocurrency exchange and redeem $15 (around Rs 1,133) worth of free bitcoin. The exciting offer attracted so much traffic that it knocked out their website entirely. According to LADbible, Coinbase, a company specialising in cryptocurrency, paid a reported $7 million (around Rs 52,89,13,000) for the minute-long spot during the biggest sporting event in the US calendar. For one minute of advertisement time, Coinbase had their special QR code bouncing around on the screen.

ICYMI 👀Now that we have your attention we'd like to announce that we're giving away $15 in BTC to anyone who joins Coinbase by 2/15. Click below for more info and RT to tell your friends! Sign up and see terms here → https://t.co/fKHisXZJJc pic.twitter.com/SDWUup2Ql5 — Coinbase (@coinbase) February 14, 2022

According to AdWeek, the commercial constitutes Coinbase’s biggest ever giveaway and will run for 48 hours beginning at the time of airing. The giveaway is open for both new and existing Coinbase customers who are also able to enter sweepstakes for a chance to win one of three $1 million (around Rs 7,55,74,000) prizes.

A tweet by Coinbase shared on Sunday read, “Now that we have your attention we’d like to announce that we’re giving away $15 in BTC to anyone who joins Coinbase by 2/15.”

However, the company was clearly not prepared to handle the huge traffic that it received. Former NSA contractor and public intellectual Edward Snowden tweeted, “Coinbase spending $16,000,000 on a Superbowl ad to direct people to their website and $0 to make sure that website doesn’t crash 10 seconds after the ad starts is so very internet."

Coinbase spending $16,000,000 on a Superbowl ad to direct people to their website and $0 to make sure that website doesn't crash 10 seconds after the ad starts is so very internet.— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) February 14, 2022

@coinbase after spending millions on a QR-Code, only to have their website crash. pic.twitter.com/g1naEnYyFL— Carl ₿ MENGER ⚡️ (@CarlBMenger) February 14, 2022

Speaking to AdWeek, Coinbase CEO Kate Rouch said, “At Coinbase we have a goal of introducing a billion people to the crypto economy. Crypto is about access for everyone, not old models of winner takes all, stoking fear of FOMO (fear of missing out).”

Rouch also added, “We believe the best way to learn about crypto is to actually try it. That’s why we’re launching our biggest giveaway ever, whereby all new customers will start their crypto journey with some Bitcoin in their account to get started. In other words: less talk, more Bitcoin.”

