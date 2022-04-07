CSK, Mumbai Indians Stay Winless in IPL 2022 and Fans Celebrate the 'Bond' With Memes

Arguably the biggest rivals in the Indian Premier League- Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings- have found themselves in a sticky spot as the two mighty franchises have slumped to the bottom of the points table in the ongoing edition of IPL 2022. Mumbai Indians lost their third consecutive outing on Wednesday when they were faced by the Pat Cummins attack, worse the Aussie quickie stunned the Rohit Sharma side with Cummins the batter. Cummins came in to bat when Kolkata Knight Riders needed 62 off 41 for a win. The pacer, playing his first match for KKR this season, went on to smash the joint-fastest fifty ever in IPL, bringing his half-century in just 14 deliveries. His blitzkrieg saw KKR not only winning the match but they did so with 4 overs to spare while chasing a spirited 162 put up by MI in Pune.

Mumbai Indian’s third loss meant they joined the unflattering club of no wins this year (yet) with Chennai Super Kings by exacting their record with three in three defeats. Interestingly, Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the bottom spot with two losses and zero wins yet in the tournament.

Advertisement

Unlikely pals? Twitter thinks so.

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings trying to run back their domination era again #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/u699nFXzUT— Nav (@imnsamyy) April 6, 2022

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings fans right now - #KKRvMI #IPL pic.twitter.com/nPxVPDv7f9— Divyang Limbachiya 🇮🇳 (@gujju_ghogho) April 6, 2022

Chennai Super Kings, you have company. Mumbai Indians lost three consecutive matches in IPL 2022. #KKRvMI #IPL2022— Tanisha (@Connect2Tanisha) April 6, 2022

Mumbai Indians giving tough competition to Chennai super kings#IPL2022— Kumar Gourav🇮🇳 (@Meme_Heist_02) April 6, 2022

Earlier, Men in Yellow, led by Ravindra Jadeja, lost their third consecutive contest on Sunday night against a dominant Punjab Kings spearheaded by Mayank Agarwal. Batting first, PBKS’ Liam Livingstone lived up to his hefty price tag as the English cricketer smacked 32-ball-60 taking his side to a decent score of 180 for 8 in 20 overs. In response, Chennai Super Kings fell like a house of cards as their scorecard read 36/5 at one stage before Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Shivam Dube stitched together a partnership and brought some stability to the otherwise wobbly run-chase. Himachal Pradesh seam bowler Vaibhav Arora (4-0-21-2) along with Player of the Match Livingstone (3-0-25-2) ensured the mighty CSK camp were bundled out for 126.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.