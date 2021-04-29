CSK Team Member Accidentally Picks up Oxygen Concentrator That Man Brought on Flight to Save Father

As Delhi recorded 368 more COVID-19 deaths and 25,986 new cases of the infection on Wednesday, supply of oxygen remained low across the Indian capital with several patients and hospitals continuing to report shortages. Amid the chaos, an oxygen concentrator bought my a man to treat his ailing father was accidentally picked up by a member of the Chennai Super Kings IPL team at the airport.

It all started when Anwar, whose father had been experiening low levels of SpO2, decided to buy an oxygen concentrator instead of an oxygen cylinder, The News Minute reported. Having bought the concerntrator in Bengaluru, Anwar hilself carried the concentrator back to Delhi with him on an IndiGo flight. Upon reaching teh airport, however, Anwar was concerned when the carton carrying the precious concentrator failed to show up on the baggae belt. Anwar raised the conern with the athorities and was exhauted after nearly 24 hours of cocordinating with authorities when an official sent finally found the carton and sent him a photograph to confirm.According to the TNM report, the carton had landed from Bengaluru to Delhi at its purported time. But instead of being picked up by Anwar, it was mistakenly picked up by a member of CSK, which had also landed in Delhi for their IPL match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 28. While players usually take a chartered flight, memvers of the team usually travel on regular, commercial flights. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, players are only allowed to carry basic personal belongings with them. All other luggage is trasnported separately and kept in a hotel room for an entire day for sanitising purposes before players are allowed to access them.

By the night of april 27, team CSK had realised that they had accidentally brought an extra piece of luggage from the airport and informed staff, who themselves were trying to locate a missing luggage after Anwar raised the complaint for the missing luggage. Checking CCTV footage allowed the staff to identify Anwar’s box as the same one carried by CSK members to their hotel. It took nearly 36 hours for Anwar to retrieve the lost concentrator.

As soon as the staff realised the mix-up, IndiGo personally sent staff to pick up the oxygen concentrator from the hotel and deliver to to the hospital where Anwar’s father was recuperating.

