CSK Under Dhoni vs Jadeja's Captaincy: Memes Take Over as Chennai Super Kings Lose Again

Ever since Mahendra Singh Dhoni handed the baton of captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja, IPL fans have been watching the latter closely to see how the celebrated Indian all-rounder carries forward the legacy of one of the most beloved and successful IPL franchises that is Chennai Super Kings. So closely so that when the Men in Yellow lost Thursday night’s thriller, they imagined CSK under Dhoni’s leadership vs what they are witnessing under Jadeja in the 2022 edition of IPL. Having piled up 210 runs in the first innings, CSK were the clear favourites at one point before openers KL Rahul (40) and Quinton de Kock (61) provided a solid start boosting the Lucknow Super Giants’ run-chase. Evin Lewis and Ayush Badoni joined the party later, whacking Shivam Dube for 25 runs in the penultimate over, thereby reaching the victory line with three deliveries to spare.

While the decision to have Dube bowl the 19th over when the CSK all-rounder hadn’t bowled a single delivery in the match was questioned and mocked with raised eyebrows, the attention later shifted on to Jadeja, under whom Chennai Super Kings have lost two in two in the ongoing tournament.

CSK under Ravindra Jadeja captaincy pic.twitter.com/4yCPxOhJSs— ⚡R D (@therdmeme) March 31, 2022

CSK under Jadeja is not CSK.I don't know what you would call the team, but it ain't CSK. This is the weakest it's looked in a very long time. Devastating — Preity Üpala™ (@ThePreityEffect) March 31, 2022

Jadeja is the captain of CSK just like my father is the head of the family.— Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) March 31, 2022

Ravindra Jadeja as a captain today. pic.twitter.com/0KYs4TAjlQ— RamBharoseFC (@ElGujjju) March 31, 2022

Kal wale match mein CSK ke 2 captain the, 18 over tak dhoni aur uske baad jadeja.— ᵀʰᵒʳ (@Stormtweets_) April 1, 2022

To Jadeja’s credit, it is still very early days of IPL 2022 to be this critical of his captaincy, something a lot of fans voiced on microblogging site Twitter.

