CSK Won Their First Game in IPL 2022 and Twitter Went into Overdrive With Memes

It needed something special for Chennai Super Kings to win their first match in IPL 2022 and Shivam Dube along with the experienced contender Robin Uthappa did just that against Royal Challengers Bangalore at DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday. Despite suffering a wobbly start with a score reading 36/2 in 7 overs, Chennai Super Kings went on to post a daunting total of 216/4. It was Dube (95*) and Uthappa (88) who broke the shackles and went berserk, thereby stitching an incredible 165-run partnership together, helping CSK cross the 200-mark in style. The two smacked a combined 17 sixes around the park as CSK made RCB’s bowling attack look ordinary.

Faf du Plessis’ RCB gave a tough fight with the bat but were restricted to 193/9 despite some valuable knocks from the middle-order.

The win was all the more special for the CSK camp and their fans as it came after four consecutive losses in IPL 2022. So, there were memes, plenty of them.

Earlier, Dube played a gem of a knock on Tuesday against Royal Challengers Bangalore to lift his team to a daunting total of 216/4 in 20 overs. Dube slammed unbeaten 95 runs off 46 balls which is also his highest score in IPL. His magnificent knock was laced with 8 sixes and 5 fours. The southpaw missed his century by just five runs but he tried to get it lofting the last ball of the innings in the air but he missed the best of connection.

Apart from Dube, veteran opener Robin Uthappa also slammed his highest IPL score - 88.

