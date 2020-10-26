'Culture Appropriation Much?': Desis Irked By Video of Woman Using Henna As Lip Tint

Makeup hacks and home-made beauty products are very popular these days, with artists sharing their secret beauty tips, some of which are quite useful to get the look you desire.

But some hacks are so weird that people would not want to try them. A recent example is a video that has surfaced on social media in which a woman is using henna, popularly called mehendi in India, as a lip tint.

Henna is a natural dye that is mostly used in Asian countries to apply designs on hands and feet or as a hair colour. The use of henna as a lip tint is not just unusual but also not advisable as it can leave the lips dry.

The video was shared on TikTok by Brianah Christianson. People are shocked after seeing this new use of henna.

One Twitter user said, “I don’t use henna but I’m pretty sure you don’t put it on your lips.”

Some were also concerned about the girl in the video who had applied henna to her lips.

Sharing the video on Twitter, one user warned people to not repeat this act because henna is a strong product and can cause adverse reactions if applied on lips as the skin there is sensitive.

Calling it colonization, a person said that the henna used here is chemical and not natural, so “RIP to those lips.”

Another person called this way of using it ‘cultural appropriation.’

One user seemed irked with this usage of henna, saying that first yoga was colonised and now henna.

The video has been viewed over 99,000 times since it was shared on Twitter.

Henna has been used to create freckles earlier by people in the west although in India, it is culturally significant. They are considered auspicious and apart from being used in festive occasions, brides also apply henna before getting married.