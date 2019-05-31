Cure for Malaria? Genetically Modified Fungus Wiped Out 99% Parasite-Infested Mosquitoes in Trial

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH, Defence
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Cure for Malaria? Genetically Modified Fungus Wiped Out 99% Parasite-Infested Mosquitoes in Trial
The supercharged fungus wiped out more than 99 per cent of mosquitoes within one and a half month of the trial conducted in a 6,500-sq-foot fake village - complete with plants, huts, water sources and food for the mosquitoes - in Burkina Faso.
The supercharged fungus wiped out more than 99 per cent of mosquitoes within one and a half month of the trial conducted in a 6,500-sq-foot fake village - complete with plants, huts, water sources and food for the mosquitoes - in Burkina Faso.
Loading...
A genetically modified fungus wiped out 99 per cent of malaria mosquitoes during a 45-day long trial in West Africa.
Researchers at the University of Maryland in the US and the IRSS research institute in Burkina Faso identified and enhanced a fungus called Metarhizium pingshaense by using a toxin found in the venom of a species of funnel-web spider in Australia, according to BBC.
Metarhizium pingshaense naturally infects the Anopheles mosquitoes that spread malaria.
The supercharged fungus wiped out more than 99 per cent of mosquitoes within one and a half month of the trial conducted in a 6,500-sq-foot fake village - complete with plants, huts, water sources and food for the mosquitoes - in Burkina Faso.
Dubbed the ‘MosquitoSphere’, the ‘village’ was surrounded by a double layer of mosquito netting.
“No transgenic malaria control has come this far down the road towards actual field testing,” Brian Lovett, who was lead author of the study published in the journal Science, said.
“This paper marks a big step and sets a precedent for this and other transgenic methods to move forward,” Lovett was quoted as saying.
"A spider uses its fangs to pierce the skin of insects and inject toxins, we replaced the fangs of spider with Metarhizium," Prof Raymond St Leger, from the University of Maryland, told BBC News.
The researchers started the experiments with 1,500 mosquitoes and results showed numbers soared when the insects were left alone.
“But when the spider-toxin fungus was used, there were just 13 mosquitoes left after 45 days,” BBC reported.
The researchers said their technology was not “aiming to drive the extinction of mosquitoes” but just “break malaria transmission in an area."
Anopheles mosquitos are a major carrier of the malaria parasite which kills 400,000 people a year.
Researchers at the University of Maryland in the US and the IRSS research institute in Burkina Faso identified and enhanced a fungus called Metarhizium pingshaense by using a toxin found in the venom of a species of funnel-web spider in Australia, according to BBC.
Metarhizium pingshaense naturally infects the Anopheles mosquitoes that spread malaria.
The supercharged fungus wiped out more than 99 per cent of mosquitoes within one and a half month of the trial conducted in a 6,500-sq-foot fake village - complete with plants, huts, water sources and food for the mosquitoes - in Burkina Faso.
Dubbed the ‘MosquitoSphere’, the ‘village’ was surrounded by a double layer of mosquito netting.
“No transgenic malaria control has come this far down the road towards actual field testing,” Brian Lovett, who was lead author of the study published in the journal Science, said.
“This paper marks a big step and sets a precedent for this and other transgenic methods to move forward,” Lovett was quoted as saying.
"A spider uses its fangs to pierce the skin of insects and inject toxins, we replaced the fangs of spider with Metarhizium," Prof Raymond St Leger, from the University of Maryland, told BBC News.
The researchers started the experiments with 1,500 mosquitoes and results showed numbers soared when the insects were left alone.
“But when the spider-toxin fungus was used, there were just 13 mosquitoes left after 45 days,” BBC reported.
The researchers said their technology was not “aiming to drive the extinction of mosquitoes” but just “break malaria transmission in an area."
Anopheles mosquitos are a major carrier of the malaria parasite which kills 400,000 people a year.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- When Will l Ever Get Home, Asks Rishi Kapoor as He Completes 8 Months of Treatment in US
- In Kolkata, a College Admission Form Allows You to Choose 'Humanity' as Religion
- Narendra Modi Oath Taking Ceremony: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Kapil Sharma in Attendance
- Veeru Devgan Prayer Meet: Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Pay Last Respects
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Kids Start to Warm to Project World Cup, with a Dash of IPL!
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results