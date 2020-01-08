Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
3-min read

Curious Case of Deepika Padukone Gaining Twitter Followers after #BoycottChhapaak, #BlockDeepika Trend

Since Deepika Padukone's appearance at the JNU, the 'Chhapaak' actresses' following on Twitter has seen a steep climb. Here's why.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:January 8, 2020, 12:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Curious Case of Deepika Padukone Gaining Twitter Followers after #BoycottChhapaak, #BlockDeepika Trend
Deepika Padukone joins JNU protests.

"India will teach you a lesson."

"Everyone should block Deepika."

"#BoycottChhapaak."

Ever since Chhapaak actress Deepika Padukone chose to stop by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to show solidarity with the students following the violence, chaos, and eventually the protests in the capital, a section of Twitterati in India has taken it upon themselves to teach the leading actress of Hindi film industry a "lesson".

For this, hordes of outraged netizens have come forth to "block" and "unfollow" the actress on Twitter, who is followed by nearly 29 million fans on the micro-blogging website.

Not only this, the enraged public went one step ahead and "tagged" the brands on Twitter that Deepika endorses and demanded to know if they were in approval of the actress's solidarity with the "anti-nationals" at the JNU.

Since then, #BoycottChhapaak and #BlockDeepika have been the top trending hashtags in the country.

Did Deepika risk it all given her movie Chhapaak (which she is also producing) is only a couple of days from release? Probably.

Does she have to worry about the mass "unfollowing" and block brigade that is after her on Twitter? Probably not.

Because as per Socialblade - a website that tracks social media analytics, Deepika has seen a steady growth in followers in the past week on Twitter. In fact, even after her appearance at JNU, the actress has gained double the followers than those who follow her on the "usual" days.

Deepika Padukone Socialblade

But why has the online outrage been in stark contrast with the climbing numbers of followers subscribing to Deepika's Twitter feed?

The answer may lie in the hashtag #IStandWithDeepika, which was started by colleagues, fans and social commentators alike, as a counter to #BoycottChhapaak and #BlockDeepika trends on the website.

The fact that Deepika chose to take a stand despite the obvious ramifications and the dreadful past when she was subjected to death threats during the release of Padmaavat, was hailed as a "brave" and "bold" move by several eminent personalities on social media.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram