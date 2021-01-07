Curious Case of Mr Gupta's 'Two Families' Remembering him on His 6th Death Anniversary

A man married to two women and leading a happy life sounds like a far-fetched idea. A part of this idea can be blamed on the Bollywood and pop culture which has shown us that when a man has two wives, either the two women are oblivious to each other's existence or that the relations are extremely strained.

But may God bless the soul of Mr Surindar Gupta, who passed away six years ago, according to the remembrance note in a newspaper. What is interesting is that there are two remembrance notes published in Mr Gupta's name, from two different families. The two ads are placed adjacent to each other.

The photograph and the date of passing away is same in both the notes. However, the undersigned families are different and that is what has caught the attention of the netizens. Did the two families know about each other? If yes, how did the co-exist peacefully? If no, how are they dealing with the development six years after Mr Gupta's death? In the latter case, the two families must have so many questions bothering them.

What if both the wives discovered six years after his death that Surinder Uncle had quite a colourful life. pic.twitter.com/nMD9mzWIcC — Vaibhav Vishal (@ofnosurnamefame) January 6, 2021

The netizens are more than interested in decoding the mystery, with some of them even wanting a webseries that unravels the events in Mr Gupta's life.

If this mystery doesn't end up being a Netflix series, I'd be very surprised. (HT: @ofnosurnamefame) pic.twitter.com/8GxfWUAA0r — Karthik (@beastoftraal) January 6, 2021

In one note, his wife is Mrs Gulshan Gupta, while in another his wife's name is Swarna Lata Gupta. This has really triggered the curiosity of the netizens who want to know if placement of the two notes adjacent to each other was unintentional.

Doesn't seem to be an unintentional desk-level error by The Times of India. pic.twitter.com/lVKGwhgB09 — Karthik (@beastoftraal) January 6, 2021

One of the theories on Internet suggests that one of the two women could be his ex-wife.

One could be an ex wife no ? — Akshay Chaturvedi (@akshaychat) January 6, 2021

And this person appreciates the fact that whatever the circumstances, the two families still remember and love Mr Gupta. We agree on that.

This grwattman had two wives and two households. What a story! And looks like both the households love him still!! — ɪ ᴅ ᴇ ᴀ ꜱ ɪ ɴ ɢ ʜ (@ideasingh) January 6, 2021

Or is this the case?

This only happens when there is a property dispute. Both parties staking claim to ownership even years after he is gone. Should have written a will perhaps. — Leeds Ferrao (@The_Ferrao) January 6, 2021

That is the thing about classified pages in newspapers, they are a gift that never stop giving. Be it the bizarre demands from women for marriages or men talking highly about themselves, their families and their achievements to 'impress' women for marriage or such remembrance notes, these pages never cease to surprise.