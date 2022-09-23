Curious Cat Joins Owner For 'Pawtery' Session, Watch Viral Video

Cats are widely known for mischievous behaviour, from breaking glasses to jumping ferociously, the internet is filled with umpteen entertaining cat videos. Recently, a viral cat’s move of being curious about its owner’s hobby has taken social media by storm. In a viral video, the furry companion who is quizzed about pottery can be seen reluctantly giving it a try. The owner of the animal is busy carving out a small pot on the pottery wheel and the latter who seems fascinated by the creative process gently places a paw out to the tip of the wet vase. The furry animal finds it difficult to figure out what to do next upon touching it, hence it keeps tapping the tip multiple times.

When the owner realizes the cat’s curiosity, he allows the adorable pet to continue to learn. For a brief second, when the owner removes his hands off the wheel, the cat follows the same. But a few seconds later, the cat continues to rotate the wet vase. The video was shared online via Twitter under a quirky caption that reads, ‘pawtery.’ Check out the clip below:

As soon as the video surfaced online, it garnered massive attention from animal lovers all across the globe. With over 2.9 million views, the video has been liked by 106.6 thousand people. A section of the internet who are well-acquainted with cats’ habit of breaking things hilariously responded to the clip. A user joked, “Cat: This is going to be awesome to knock off of the counter in 2 weeks.”

Another added, “Cat thinks, ‘I’ll wait until it’s made before I push it over and break it.’ Very cute.”

A pet lover shared how animals can be smart and intuitive adding, “They provide so much support to their masters in so many ways. This is why we need to learn from them and we need to protect them always from any type of abuse. Animals are great.”

Meanwhile, a netizen encouraged pet owners to enjoy making new hobbies with their pets so that they don’t feel alone, “If more people enjoyed a hobby with their cat, it would cut down on them prowling the alleys ’til all hours. And the cat wouldn’t feel lonely in the house at night.”

The identity of the pet owner remains unclear as of yet.

