'Curse' Written in Blood-red Found On 1,800-year-old Tomb Uncovered in Israel

An ancient necropolis in Israel has recently revealed a tomb covered with blood-red inscription in the form of a warning-cum-curse. The ancient tomb was exhumed along with the discovery of a new cave in Beit She’arim. Believed to be around 1,800 years old, the tomb belongs to a person named Yaakov Ha’Ger. The inscription on the tomb read, “Yaakov Ha’Ger vows to curse anybody who would open this grave, so nobody will open it. 60 years old.” The curse was scribbled onto the tomb in uneven Greek writing written with red scarlet paint.

According to researchers at the University of Haifa, the person was a convert to Judaism. The tomb dates back to a time of upheaval in Palestine. At that time, many converted to Judaism. Hence, Jacob became Yaakov. And the surname, Ha’Ger, represents the fact that the person was a newcomer to Judaism.

Theories derived by researchers suggest that the deceased might have roots in Christianity or could have been a part of one of the “pagan” cults that arose during the Late Roman period. “I am sure he prepared his stone before he died. Whether he wrote with his hand or not, we cannot know. But the shape of the letters is pretty good relative to other homemade inscriptions,” said Prof Jonathan Price, Tel Aviv University, in an interview with The Times of Israel.

Prof Price was the one who deciphered the inscription. According to Price, it was not uncommon for people to write their grave markers prior to their demise. Hence, Prof Price suggests that the “curse” might have been words that Yaakov, or Jacob, wrote himself.

Beit She’arim is a UNESCO world heritage site that is considered the final resting place of Judah HaNasi, the 2nd CE rabbi and the chief redactor of Mishnah, the first written collection of Jewish traditions.

