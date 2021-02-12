Custom Officials Seize Drugs Worth Rs1.7 Crore Hidden Inside Lehengas Bound for Australia

Of all the places from where drugs could be seized, custom officials in Delhi were in for a surprise when it came hidden inside a consignment of lehengas. The drugs, found to cost an estimated Rs 1.7 crore, were hidden smartly inside the colourful and intricately designed work of the traditional lehengas.

Custom officials said the lehengas were found inside a consignment that was on its way to Australia. Acting on a tip-off by intelligence inputs, customs officials at the foreign post office (PFO) in Delhi opened the consignment.

Officials said the seize drug was 3,900 grams of MDMA, which is commonly known as ‘ecstasy’. They were hidden inside the intricate work of the dresses.

The official Twitter Handle of Delhi Customs posted, ”ACC Export Commissionerate at FPO, New Delhi seized 3920 gms of MDMA from 1 parcel destined for Australia. MDMA was concealed between the golden lace of the lehngas. Estimated street price is around Rs. 1.7 crores.”

ACC Export Commissionerate at FPO, New Delhi seized 3920 gms of MDMA from 1 parcel destined for Australia. MDMA was concealed between the golden lace of the lehngas. Estimated street price is around Rs. 1.7 crores.#IndianCustomsAtWork pic.twitter.com/gOQu2PVUQy— Delhi Customs (@Delhicustoms) February 9, 2021

MDMA is a psychoactive drug that is used for recreational purposes. Its effects usually include altered sensations, increased energy, pleasure among others. The drug is chemically similar to both stimulants and hallucinogens. MDMA can also cause damage to liver, kidney and even death in long term or unchecked usage.

In yet another catch, customs officials of Delhi had also seized over 60 lakh imported cigarettes worth Rs 6 crore.