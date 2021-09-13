Customer Asks Barber To Give Him a Kim Jong-un Haircut and the Outcome is Spot On

Kim Jong-un’s hairstyle has caused international headlines several times and the Supreme leader’s bizarre mandates for the citizens of North Korea that leaves the whole world shell-shocked. For the unversed, men in the country are allowed to pick one from the state’s list of sanctioned hairstyles. The North Korean dictator had also made it compulsory that men should cut their hair like him and unmarried women should only keep short hairstyles in the country. The haircut of the “Supreme Leader” of North Korea, which debuted recently, seemed like his way to pay homage to the older generation.

Now, people world over cannot resist reacting to the dictator’s coif. A video has gone viral on social media showing a man requesting the barber for a special haircut. No nothing too fancy, he just wanted the professional to style his hair like the North Korean dictator. Guess what? The hairdresser actually accepts the challenge. In the now-viral video, the customer is seen sitting on a chair in the salon while filming his own reaction to the service.

The hairstylist pulled off the cut resembling that of Kim Jong Un with so accurately and the duo, the customer and his expert stylist just couldn’t stop laughing hysterically at the customer’s look. After getting his service completed, the man posted the video on social media. He first shared it on TikTok, from where netizens circulated the clip on other social networking platforms including Reddit. The video said, “Barber:What do u want? Him: Kim Jong-Un. Barber"Say no more.” “Kim Jong Un style haircut,” read the caption of the Reddit post.

The video collected thousands of upvotes on the platform and netizens are simply stumped at the uncanny resemblance. The comments space is flooded with hilarious messages. One user commented, “I love that the hairstylist is enjoying it as much as he is."

The North Korean leader has been in the headlines lately owing to his transformation. During a military parade to mark the country’s 73rd anniversary, he looked noticeably leaner and slimmer. Wearing a beige-coloured suit with a silver tie, he allegedly modeled his new haircut after his grandfather.

In the past, Kim Jong-un has outlawed sloganed T-shirts and mullets in an attempt to rip off “decadent” western-style fashion trends. Reportedly, he also ordered a crackdown on skinny, ripped jeans and nose and lip piercings.

