Customer Leaves 5 Thousand Dollar Tip for Waitress as Restaurants Close Due to Covid-19

There are times when the generosity of strangers leaves you speechless. Something unexpected and heartwarming happened to the staff of an Italian restaurant named Anthony's at Paxon Hollow in Pennsylvania.

A staff member of the restaurant was left surprised when she received a tip of $5,000 dollars (around Rs 3.67 lakh). The waitress who received this tip is named Gianna DiAngelo. Understandably, Gianna was surprised with the gesture. She said that she was happy receiving anything so when they said $5,000, she could not believe it.

Gianna has decided to use that money for her college and “pay it forward to do something good for others.”

As per CBS Philly, the manager of the restaurant said that the tip was left by a group that plays golf at Pennsylvania's Paxon Hollow frequently.

BIG TIP: A group of regular diners left a $5,000 tip on a $205 bill at Anthony’s at Paxon Hollow in Media. The manager tells they golf there frequently.... he says the extremely generous gesture happened earlier tonight. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/NmESGzmDGe — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) December 13, 2020

The official handle of Anthony's also shared a picture of the receipt which shows that the group of friends spent $205.94 on their purchase, however, they gave $5,000 as a tip to the waitress. It can be figured out from the receipt that the incident happened on December 12, 2020 at around 6:30 pm.

The Facebook post does not take Gianna’s name and said that the amount provides support to the staff of the restaurant. The post thanked the people who gave this tip and said that it would help their staff get through the holidays.

Saying that they love and appreciate everyone around, they signed by stating that they have the best community.

Their post has received over 1,000 likes so far. Facebook users are delighted to see the act of kindness just before the holiday season during these difficult times.

A user named Michael V said that the tip was an incredible and amazing gift. He said, “Given the tough times those in the industry are facing, it warms your heart to see someone do something so incredibly generous!”

Another user said that he feels that the person who acted kindly was in a state of gratitude for something. He said that being grateful has a snowball effect.

In Pennsylvania, there is a ban on indoor dining till January 4 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, outdoor dining and take-out services are permitted in the state. The coronavirus infections in the state are over 5 lakh while over 12,000 people have died due to Covid-19 .