Customers Say 'No' to KFC After Australian Workers Caught Licking Chicken

People across the world are wary of food from fast food brands with many claiming that it’s unhealthy, unhygienic, and several other factors. While the opinion can be taken with a grain of salt, a recent incident that took place in a KFC outlet in Queensland, Australia, has taken the world by storm. According to a report from The Daily Mail, AU, a group of young Australian KFC workers have been heavily criticised after a video of them grossly mistreating food products at the fast-food outlet went viral online.

The video which went viral on the social media platform TikTok was posted by a supposed member of staff at the outlet. In the clip, a group of staffers are licking pieces of cooked chicken.

The footage also showed a staffer pulling out a “tray of chicken from the warming oven.” It is then followed by another employee picking up several pieces of cooked chicken “before licking and biting into it.” The mayhem doesn’t end there as another employee is spotted with his tongue out as “chips are thrown into his mouth.” The video, which has now amassed 500,000 views, ended with another employee grabbing handfuls of lettuce “straight out of a container and putting it straight into his mouth.”

The video has garnered a massive amount of flak amongst concerned KFS fans, with many calling for KFC to take action.

A user wrote, “I have a hard time e buying fast food, I am scared of what’s going on in the back with the food.”

Another added, “That’s me done with KFC for good. No more!”

Meanwhile, a person tried to justify the clip. “ It’s closing time. All that stuff gets thrown out…”

Well, this isn’t the first time when KFC has grabbed the headlines. Before this, a woman in UK found a fried chicken head in hot wings meal.

