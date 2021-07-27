Customers Turn Prisoners in London’s Jail-themed Restaurant, Wear Orange Jumpsuits

As the world is preparing to return to normal by easing the coronavirus restrictions, restaurants are also prepping for the same and letting their creative juices flow to attract the crowd. Dining outlets are coming up with innovative techniques like modified menus, discount coupons and even themed experiences to welcome the customers. One such unusual experience has been adopted by a bar named Alcotraz Cell Block Two One Two in England. Opened in Shoreditch, London, it features a prison-themed immersive experience and the customers have to look like inmates too.

Visitors have to dress up in orange jumpsuits and are locked up in replica jail cells while sipping cocktails. The ‘inmates’ have to smuggle hard liquor past the warden and into the hands of other cellmates. If one is successful in smuggling alcohol past the warden, they will be rewarded with a custom-made cocktail made with the spirit of their own choice. The bar urges its customers to be as creative as they can be while participating in the game and come up with creative attempts to smuggle liquor in with the help of prison guards who are on your side and have a network of hiding contraband. There are a total of 10 cells which can host 50 prisoners.

HaD the best night smuggling alcohol into prison 🍸 @fizzboxcom @AlcotrazLondon pic.twitter.com/oS0Bsy6Hwc— Charlotte-Nichole 🌿 Lifestyle & Interior Blogger (@charlonichole) October 24, 2019

Taking the speakeasy bar to a different level, @AlcotrazLondon is popping up in Covent Garden next https://t.co/fKzeXhNQcy pic.twitter.com/rmEymKG765— Hot Dinners (@hotdinners) September 23, 2019

The official website describes the quirky set-up as bar behind bars, where serving inmates are your bartenders. The immersive theatrical cocktail bar experience has been inspired by Hollywood movies and TV where customers are asked to smuggle in liquor used to make delicious cocktails.

The bar is hidden behind shutters at 212 Brick lane, London and guests can also earn special offers to move to the canteen area. However, one has to book tickets to enter the barn which starts at £35.99 (Rs 3,695) on their official website. Adding to the fun, visitors can create their own criminal record. The unique experience was created by Sam Sheaman who has opened its branches in Brighton, Manchester and even introduced a virtual experience of the same.

