Cute Dog’s Paragliding With his 'Hooman' Over French Mountains Goes Viral

An extremely adorable video, featuring a big, fluffy 3-year-old male Samoyed seen paragliding with his owner, has gone viral on the Internet. The dog is seen enjoying every bit of the unusual experience. The 29-second video with the music of Limahl’s ‘Never Ending Story’ was uploaded to Instagram from an account, ouka.sam, named after the dog. In the video, with a harness attached around the Samoyed, Ouka and the owner, Shams, were seen paragliding over mountains and enjoying themselves. Ouka looked absolutely calm as the wind blew in his face. Shams filmed their adventure while patting Ouka from time to time to check on him.

The duo is flying over the picturesque Col du Granon, a famous mountain pass in France. The video of the adventurous duo has left netizens delighted. The video of the adventurous duo has got more than 61,000 views on Instagram. A user commented, “He looks so happy”; another said, “Can’t get enough of this simply.”

The paragliding enthusiast, Shams, got a customized harness for Ouka for all their future adventures. Based on the dog’s Instagram profile, other than paragliding, the brave dog is into many other adventure sports, including regular hiking, kayaking, etc.

Shams is an adventure film director by profession. He shared some pictures on his own Instagram account, stating how his life has changed for the better after he adopted the 3-year-old canine in late June. “Ouka has been the biggest positive thing that happened to me for many months and I am trying my best to give Ouka his best life, and he is helping me a lot to make me smile again. Thanks, buddy! Let’s go fly around the world now!” he captioned the photo.

Shams shared a short video that showed how he trained his dog Ouka for the adventurous flight. The filmmaker shared that the duo has already gone on 4 flights together, and he also taught his dog to take flight and how to behave when they are close to another paraglider.

