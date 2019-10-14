'Such a Cute Ma Sita': People Can't Get Enough of Little Girl Dancing to Drum Beats in Viral Video
A video that has gone viral on social media shows a little girl dressed as Sita Ma dancing away without a care in the world.
The festive season is here, and schools and housing societies are busy prepping for and organising prorgrammes and functions which often involve the participation of enthusiastic kids. A video that has gone viral on social media shows a little girl dressed as Sita Ma dancing away without a care in the world.
The origin of the video remains unknown; all we can see is that there are three kids dressed as Lord Ram, Lakshman and Sita standing to next to each other, probably as part of a play or a recital. The two boys seem to be cautious and awkward but the young girl seems to be heartily enjoying the music that's playing in the background.
The video has been shared with the caption, "Why is Sitha so happy?" Watch it here:
Why maa Sitha so happy ??? pic.twitter.com/cfes0SH6pi— Subash இனி (@swamisaranamm) October 12, 2019
Since it was shared, the video has gone viral and people can't seem to get enough of this little child who embodies the true spirit of the festival:
Oh that's a cute sitha maa... https://t.co/mfTPrBTM04— . (@iamilan) October 13, 2019
Such a cute, happy Seeta. I guess the name Sitha changed her mood:) https://t.co/oZwuRRb4Yf— Neena Mukherjee (@mukherneena) October 13, 2019
maa Sitha so happy pic.twitter.com/UteSTiP9zb— SUSHIL PANDEY (@sushilemedia) October 13, 2019
This is, without a doubt, the cutest thing you'll see today!
