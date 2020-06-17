Cute or Creepy? Dozens of Teddy Bears Take Over an Amusement Park in Netherlands

In a bizarre incident, an amusement park in the Netherlands was seen swarming with teddy bears as they enjoyed rides meant for humans.

In a video shared on YouTube by Walibi Holland theme park in the Netherlands, dozens of cream-colored teddy bears can be seen "enjoying" rides in the park.

The park, which shut down in keeping with lockdown regulations instated by the Netherlands, has recently opened to humans following a relaxation in rules. But with social distancing restrictions.

Nevertheless, those rules do not apply to bears, it seems, who seemed to be enjoying their day out.

These are the same 22 bears who were previously seen in the park's "Untamed" roller coaster.

Taking to YouTube, the amusement park's page wrote, "The teddy bears had so much fun in #UNTAMED that they were eager to test another attraction. This time they chose Super Swing. They would like to go to another attraction, but don't know which one yet. In which attraction should the bears be next?"

The video has been going viral on social media, with many thanking YouTube for sharing the video. "The bears are back", one YouTube user wrote while another said, "This video lifted the spirits of my entire crappy day".