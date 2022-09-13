Cute or Scripted? Viral Video Of School Boy Apologising to Teacher Leaves Internet Divided

A video of a school boy apologizing to his teacher is going viral on social media. While some internet users are able to relate to the “cute” clip, others have termed it “scripted.” The video opens with a teacher, dressed in a black saree, sitting on a chair. And one of her students was standing right in front of her. The conversation between the duo reveals that despite multiple reminders from the teacher, the kid was busy talking and pulling off mischievous antics. Tired of giving him warnings, the teacher got upset and wasn’t ready to talk to him. The little boy apologized to her saying “Ab nhi karunga (I will not do it again).” But the teacher remained adamant. After multiple pleadings, he leans over and places a sweet kiss on the teacher’s cheek and continued to repeat, “Ab nhi karunga (I will not do it again).”

Even though the teacher was visibly convinced, she didn’t break out of her character. Further she said, “Aap baar baar bolte ho aise, phir karte ho badmashi. Mai naraz hu aapse (Everytime you promise that you won’t misbehave but you end up doing the same. I am upset with you).” But the school boy promises that he won’t misbehave in class and he once again places a kiss on his teacher’s cheek. The adorable banter in the 1-minute 26-second video came to an end with the teacher kissing the boy back and giving him one last chance.

The clip, which is doing rounds on social media platforms, was shared by Aaj Tak news anchor Shubhankar Mishra. “Such a cute video,” he wrote alongside the video. So far, it has racked up over one lakh views on the microblogging site and a variety of reactions from Twitteratis.

“Little too much. After the first kiss it was done. Rest is just torture of the little boy. Feel the pain he is going through,” one of the users opined.

Another said the video was “scripted” to get viral on Instagram. The tweet read, “these things are not cute but scripted for getting viral and Instagram reels. There is no truth in it but we all fall for it.”

A teacher, on the microblogging site, was reminded of one of her students.

“Yeh baccho ko golu bana rahe hai aaj ke teachers, Duniya ko face nahi kar payenge bechare (Today’s teachers are making students “golu”, they won’t be able to face the world),” a third wrote.

Several users were also wondering why they never got a teacher like her. “Ek yeh madam hai kitne pyar se samjha rahi hai. Hum logo ne aise kya paap kiye the. Kabhi kisi ne ped ki danthal ya lakdi ke bane scale se neeche samjhane ka prayas hi nhi kiya (This madam is explaining with so much love. What sins did we commit? No one has tried to explain us below the scale made of tree stalk or wood),” one of them tweeted.

While another said, “Humare zamane mai aise tecahers kyu nhi thi (Why were such teachers not there in our time)

What are your thoughts on the viral video?

