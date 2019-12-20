Cute or Terrifying? X-Ray of Pug’s Face Leaves Social Media Divided

An X-ray of a pug has gone viral on social media with users divided on if it was adorable or terrifying.

American actor and comedian Andy Richter tweeted the X-ray with the caption “My friend’s pet went to the vet.” The dog had gone to a veterinarian for a coronal check-up.

My friend’s pug went to the vet pic.twitter.com/kP4r5o4ZOQ — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) December 17, 2019

The image caused quite a stir on the internet. There were over 129,000 likes on the image and it has been retweeted around 15,000 times.

Social media wasn’t sure if it was adorable image or a terrifying one. Some users even shared the images of their own pugs while retweeting the image.

One user wrote, “What an adorable pug princess!!! Happy to hear she's healthy! I imagined her looking completely different with muscle, skin and fur on, though...gotta be honest.”

What an adorable pug princess!!! Happy to hear she's healthy! I imagined her looking completely different with muscle, skin and fur on, though...gotta be honest. — ☃️Kathleen☃️ (@Kaethelin) December 18, 2019

The actor tweeted again saying, “I let my friend know his dog has gone viral, and he told her. She has a clean bill of health, btw.”

I let my friend know his dog has gone viral, and he told her. She has a clean bill of health, btw pic.twitter.com/MlPrEU12Fp — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) December 18, 2019

Some users praised the actor for keeping the pug’s name secret. “Thank you for protecting this dog’s privacy and anonymity.”

Thank you for protecting this dog’s privacy and anonymity — dinosaur dogg (@borisauris) December 18, 2019

“Why does this look like a scan of Darth Vader,” asked one user.

Another user replied to the tweet with a coronal scan of human saying, “Awww.. Nice coronal view! Are his sinuses congested? (Here’s a human’s scan for comparison.)”

Awww.. nice coronal view! Are his sinuses congested? (Here’s a human’s scan for comparison.) pic.twitter.com/7Yt0XQpkZI — Tom Bosmer (@HylianTom) December 17, 2019

