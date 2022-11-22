Cute Video of Pediatric Cancer Patient Urging Nurse to Dance Will Bring a Smile on Your Face

Long day, huh? If a cup of coffee isn’t doing any good to you, then you must definitely watch this cute toddler creating a fun environment for the health personnel at work. A video of a pediatric cancer patient went viral on social media as he urged the nurse to groove with him and spend some happy time with the cutie pie! Online users are impressed by the child’s positive energy and how he raises hope for all those in need by providing the only ‘medicine’ to their problems, that is, HAPPINESS!

In a video shared by Good News Movement on Instagram, the toddler could be seen insisting the nurse dance with him on Bad Bunny’s song Titi Me Pregunto from his album Un Verano Sin Ti. The first few seconds of the viral clip show the sweet cancer patient making gestures of asking the lady health worker to get up and tap her feet with him on the beats. The woman readily accepted and walked behind him to the other end of the room. The groovy kid then flaunts his amazing dance skills as his moves went perfectly well with the beats of the Latin song. Not to exaggerate, his twisties will surely inspire you to get on the floor and groove to some happy music to lighten up your mood!

Watch Cute Cancer Patient Grooving in Viral Video:

“This sweet pediatric cancer patient insists nurse join in on the fun. Keep on fighting & dancing little warrior! You got this!! And wow…those dance moves!" read the caption. Netizens showered love online as they watched the cute clip on loop that definitely brought a broad smile to their faces.

Instagram users who couldn’t stop gushing over the beautiful video filled the comment section and how! “He was about to bust it. Love the joy. Dance is medicine. Music is meri. He already knows," commented a user with a couple of heart emojis for the little patient. Other users also wished for the wellness of the toddler and expressed their love for the same. “He battles this illness with the same force he moves those little hips, he’ll be better in no time! Keep dancing and fighting little man!" remarked another user on social media.

