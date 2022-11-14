Cute Video of Rhino Getting Excited On Seeing Caretaker Will Melt Your Heart

Who doesn’t enjoy watching adorable animal videos? While surfing the web, many stop at the sight of cute animals. If you are an animal lover, this adorable viral video of a rhino is sure to melt your heart. A video of a rhino calf jumping for joy after spotting its caretaker has gone viral on the internet. The video was first shared on Fort Worth Zoo’s TikTok account before being shared on Twitter by a page called B&S.

The video begins with a baby rhino standing inside an enclosure. Within seconds, a keeper approaches the animal, and it begins running excitedly from one end of the enclosure to the other. Along with the video, the caption also read, “Rhino so happy to see his caretaker he gets the zoomies”.

Watch the adorable video below:

Rhino so happy to see his caretaker he gets the zoomies pic.twitter.com/EG6FDvq5tF — B&S (@_B___S) November 11, 2022

The video garnered over 1.2 million views ever since it was shared online. Social media couldn’t stop gushing about how adorable the video is. One of the users wrote, “Come on you’re leaving us hanging. You gotta show when she goes in and gives the cuddles to that big jumble bumble cutie”. Another user added, “That is so adorable! Who’d have thought Rhinos were so cute.” A third user wrote, “He even tippie toed like a dog. Again, as much as we make fun of the animators for making all animals in animated movies behave like a dog, it’s true in real life too apparently”. “This is some delightful, marvellous, heavy-duty rollicking,” wrote another user. Several other users commented with hearts, fire, love-struck emojis.

This isn’t the first time a video of a rhino has gone viral on the internet. Earlier, IFS officer Susanta Nanda shared a video on Twitter of a happy baby rhino. The mother is following the adorable baby. People were moved by the little rhino’s joy and showered it with love in the comments section. Watch the adorable video below.

There are 5 surviving species of rhinos in the world today.

GreaterOneHornedRhino is found exclusively in the Indian subcontinent. Every year 22 Sept. is celebrated as #WorldRhinoDay’ to spread awareness for conserving the Rhinos.

Enjoy a clip of playful rhino calf. VC:SM pic.twitter.com/FpWi98n1UQ — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) September 22, 2022

The video has over one lakh views and the numbers are still growing.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here