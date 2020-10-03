'Cuteness Overload': Photo of Puma Posing with Favourite Toy is Winning Hearts Online

A new set of images shared online showcasing a puma with a colourful ball is spreading love as it has all the ingredients of majestic gaze as well as cuteness associated with it.

The images of the Puma named Yazhi were shared by the Big Cat Sanctuary on their Instagram profile. Signifying the new found love the wild feline developed with its new toy, the caption reads, “Yazhi’s favourite toy.” It also explains, “No one can come between Yazhi and her new basketball.”

The pictures show the big cat holding the ball between its paws.

The sanctuary, set amid 32-acres of grass land, is located at Headcorn Road, in Smarden Kent, UK. The organisation strives to provide a sanctuary setting to successfully breed endangered wild cats, including big and small species. Set-up under the European Endangered Species Breeding Programme, it also intends to preserve breeding integrity and conservation of the world’s endangered big cats and assist their return to the wild wherever possible.

The post being shared a day ago has gone viral collecting nearly 8,700 likes. People were more than elated to see the adorable set of images and did not hold back while commenting on the same.

One user mesmerised by the cuteness of the image said, “She’s such a cutie.” Also, further enquired about the way the puma’s legs which are “slightly bent” in the photo. The sanctuary replied, “Yazhi’s legs are perfectly normal!” adding its normal among big cats to hug with their paws.

Another user happily gushed about the photo and commented, “its my ball.”

Cats are known to have an edgy attitude and that’s what one of the users observed after one look at the photo in question. He said that the wild feline almost had the expression of ‘daring’ someone not to touch the ball. “Lol,” shared the user.

Many users also commented on how ‘cute’ and ‘gorgeous’, the big cat looked.