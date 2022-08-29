'Cuteness Overloaded': Golden Retriever Fin Takes His Fluffy Stuffed Toy For a Walk

It is a known fact that dogs are humans’ most loyal companions. Cute videos of these furry animals are sure to brighten up anyone’s day and take the Monday blues away. A lot of such clips keep surfacing on our social media feeds that bring up a smile to our faces. Talking of which, a similar video of a dog taking its stuffed animal for a walk is going viral and it will definitely make your day. We know how dogs get excited whenever their human friends take them for a walk but this time it was the animal’s turn to please its toy.

A video shared by an Instagram handle dedicated to Finley, a golden retriever, shared the video of it taking one of its stuffed toys for a walk. Finely carried its toy friend in its mouth and walked down a footpath. The short clip which was shared back in May is now going viral again.

“His little wobble,” the caption read along with hashtags like ‘when you can’t go anywhere without your stuffie’, ‘walk time’, ‘happy boi,’ and ‘life’s precious moments’. The text on the video reads, “When you take your largest stuffie fur a walk.”

The post has received over 1,40,000 likes, and netizens are pouring in their love for the animal in the comments section.

“How sweet. Hope to see the long version,” said a comment. “Aww can I play with you and your fluffy toy,” another comment read.

This is the last post on the account and nothing else has been shared for over three months now. Some of the followers, therefore, also voiced their concerns about the well-being of the dog.

“We miss seeing you. Hope all is well,” said a user. “Hey, Fin fam, it’s been a while since you’ve been active. I hope everything’s alright on your side. Looking forward to more stories and posts,” another user commented. “Where is Fin? We miss his cuteness,” a user commented, sounding sad.

Keywords: Golden Retriever, Cute Dog Videos, Golden Retriever Cute Video, Finley Golden Retriever, Dog Takes Stuffed Animal For Walk, Adorable Dog

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here