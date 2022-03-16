'Cuteness Overloaded': Little Girl Nails 'Kacha Badam' Step at School, Adorable Video is Viral

The viral Kacha Badam trend doesn’t need any introduction. By now Bhubhan Badyakar’s viral song has made each one of us shake our legs to its peppy beats. And it seems that netizens’ love for the Bengali track, which has taken the internet by storm, refuses to die down because the viral trend has now left its impact in the educational space as well. Recently, a video, which is making the rounds of the internet, shows a little girl grooving to the viral song. It can be seen in the adorable video, the little girl is acing the hook steps. This is not all. The cute girl, who is wearing her school uniform, perfectly nailed all the steps with a wide grin on her face. Looking at the performance, other children sitting in the background are also amused. The viral video was shared by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Officer Awanish Sharan on Twitter, who while posting the video wrote, “Cutest Kacha Badam”, and ended the video with a heart emoticon.

Watch the lovely video here:

The 15-second clip has been viewed more than 143k times and has garnered over 13.6k likes. Needless to say, netizens showered their love on the adorable video. While praising her cute moves, one user commented, “So lovely. She has Rhythm in her body.” Another user wrote, “Sweetest Kachaaa Badaam ever”, and ended the comment with a handful of heart-eye emoticons. While informing that the video belongs to Gujarat, the Deputy Director of Department of Women and Child Development, Neha Kantharia tweeted the video and wrote, “Trends are not only for urban areas .. it has gone deep down in villages too .. trending [Kacha Badam] and beautifully done [hookstep] of the song by all the more beautiful cute little girl of [anganwadi] center in Gujarat.”

Trends are not only for urban areas .. it has gone deep down in villages too .. trending #kachabadam and beautifully done #hookstep of the song by all the more beautiful cute little girl of #anganwadi center in Gujarat. ❣️❣️❣️ pic.twitter.com/A9jHyXJNgb— Neha Kantharia (@nehakantharia) March 12, 2022

What are your views about the video? Have you tried this viral trend yet?

