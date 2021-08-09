Cyberabad Police Shares Video of Man Dancing in the Middle of Road, Issues Warning

Road safety has been one of the key concerns of state police departments across the country. Despite several awareness campaigns and penalties for rule-breakers that have been announced and imposed by cops, glaring carelessness and ignorance for road safety rules is a common sight. Several incidents have come to light when people, with no worry about the consequences of their actions, deliberately break rules and risk their lives just to get a kick. After Mumbai, Cyberabad police is also focusing on regulating the traffic in the city.

Recently, Cyberabad Traffic Police tweeted a shocking video that featured a man running across the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge in Telangana. The man was also seen dancing in the middle of the road with no fear of being hit by a vehicle. In the video, he was seen running across the bridge ignoring cars that were passing by. All of a sudden, he stood in the middle of the road and started an impromptu jig.

Dropping the video, the Cyberabad Police department captioned the video, “Do not do stunts and dances on the road for fun.”

One of the Twitter users highlighted that lot of times the pedestrians jump off the divider to cross the road when vehicles are speeding, therefore a fine should be imposed on them too. “I think it's high time to install barbed wire fencing in between the road and pedestrian alley on this bridge,” a second user suggested.

I have seen so many pedestrians jumping off dividers when vehicles are speeding to cross the road. Just posting awareness videos won’t work. Even pedestrians should be fined. Bikers want to pass from the narrowest space possible between two vehicles— Jaya (@Jaya_wins) August 5, 2021

I think it's high time to install barbed wire fencing in between the road and pedestrian alley on this bridge…— Anshul Singh (@anshulpro) August 5, 2021

Because of some idiots innocent people r suffering.Pls implement heavy fines on Drunk nd Drive case ,Cellphone driving and wrong route driving.40%people in city are not wearing masks,as responsibility if traffic police warn them to wear mask they will definitely wear.— Naveen (@NaveenHyderabad) August 6, 2021

Ok Sir… thanks for awareness…— Mallesharrolla (@MalleshArrolla) August 5, 2021

Have you caught him sir.— Praveen kumar (@Pravnnk) August 6, 2021

“Atleast, after taking so much risk don’t do cheap dance,” tweeted a user on the microblogging site.

Atleast , After Taking so much Risk don’t do Cheap Dance !— Sinchan Ka Bada Bhai 💬 (@MrSoumitraPanda) August 5, 2021

The Cyberabad Police department constantly drops witty posts to remind people of the necessary road safety rules one must adhere to. Earlier, the department had shared a photo of a man with two rearview mirrors on his motorcycle. The caption on the post read, “Double Rear View Mirrors means Double Safety.”

