Cyberabad Police Will Not Charge Hefty Fines for Helmet-less Rides Anymore, Instead Seize Bikes

To curb the menace of bikers riding vehicles without helmets, the Cyberabad police has come up with a new policy on helmets. Instead of imposing hefty fines on riders for travelling without a helmet, the police will now stop the bikes and impound the two-wheelers and only when the riders will bring a helmet, their bikes will be given back to them.

If anyone is found without a helmet on national highways, the police will seize their vehicles and give it back only after they bring a helmet.

The policy is going to be implemented by placing special check-posts at seven places under the Commissionerate. These places will also be under 24 hours of police supervision.

Speaking to News 18, SM Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police-DCP of Traffic wing, Cyberabad said, "There will be no more taking photos and sending notices to pay fines, stopping vehicles during checks and writing challan. It will not save lives. Officers at the seven newly set up checkpoints will identify and stop drivers without helmets. They their two-wheelers will be seized and only when they come back with a proper helmet, they will get their bikes back."

The mortality in road accidents has dropped by almost 27% with the implementation of regulations last year. Compared to 2019, the lives of nearly 200 motorists had been saved by proper implementation of rules in 2020.

Data on road accidents in 2020 revealed accidents to be very frequent on road stretches on Rajeev Rahadari, National Highway 44 and National Highway 65 where two-wheelers are driven recklessly without helmets and thus often fell prey to heavy vehicles. Incidentally, wearing helmets showed a significant decline in the number of deaths.

Helmets worn by motorists must be ISI marked.

"Penalties and challans are not important to us. The aim is to save the lives of motorists. We will stop motorists without helmets and make them aware of road accidents. We will only give the vehicle back when they get the helmet‌. In addition to the driver, the pillion rider must also wear a helmet," the DCP said.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police often initiates social media campaigns to make citizens aware of traffic regulations.

Do not forget to Buckle your #helmet. A challan for not Tying the Helmet Properly/Not Putting the Strap will be imposed. pic.twitter.com/AiCrSQD5yf — CYBERABAD TRAFFIC POLICE సైబరాబాద్ ట్రాఫిక్ పోలీస్ (@CYBTRAFFIC) January 4, 2021

Cyberabad police commissionarate is a part of Hyderabad and it covers outskirts of the city including IT hub Cybercity.