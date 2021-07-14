Cyberabad Police's Latest Video is a Lesson Against Driving Under Alcohol Influence

Mixing driving and alcohol is a strict no even when you think you aren’t drunk enough or you can manage it. The misadventure of drunk driving not only puts your life at risk but is also a threat to other people on the road and this latest video posted by Cyberabad Police is just a reminder of this fact. This clip featuring the antics of a drunk motorbike rider was captured by security cameras on the road and has now gone viral.

The man ditches the helmet and hangs it on the rearview mirror as he enters the frame of this clip caught on a CCTV camera. The rider is unable to ride in a straight line and clearly appears to be intoxicated under the influence of alcohol. He soon falls with on side of the road and people gather to help and pick him up. However, he still looks in no mood to back off from his decision of riding under the influence of alcohol and creates a disturbance for other vehicles on road with his rash motorbike ride.

The video was shared on multiple social media platforms by Cyberabad Police along with a caption in Telugu that mentions the date, time, and location of this incident. The video clip ends with a message urging people to never drink and drive.

Check it out here:

Since being shared online on Twitter on July 7, the video so far has got over 42 thousand views and nearly 2 thousand likes on the microblogging site. The reply section of the Tweet was flooded with several reactions from users. While some demanded stricter punishment for traffic rule violators, others lauded the awareness initiative taken up with Cyberabad police.

However, this is not the first time that the Cyberabad police has used social media posts to create awareness about traffic rules. The police force often uses a pinch of humour in its video posts while talking about the importance of road safety.

