'Cyborg Time Traveller' Sent From 2050 'To Warn Humans About Apocalypse'

For all the science fiction geeks out there, there is some news. We might be living in a simulated reality. The Matrix movies might be way closer to reality than we think, so says a self-proclaimed cyborg time traveller from the year 2050. Orrin told his social media followers: “There is a Matrix. Our existence is very much like The Matrix movie. This is all a simulation.”

If you are confused as hell, let us take you back to 2020, when a man named Orrin sat down with US chat show host Dr Phil. Orrin was widely derided after telling Dr Phil that he had been sent from the future to warn people of the impending end of the world.

According to Orin, when the Holocaust comes in 2050, the world will end. He has been sent to warn the people at this time. The obvious disbelief and mockery that followed led him to participate in a YouTube interview with a channel called ApexTV, where he repeated his claims.

Orrin was confronted with inquiries such as “Is there a Matrix?” “Why is the corporate trying to split us?” and “How can humanity escape the Matrix?” during his appearance on ApexTV, a station that frequently features persons who identify as being from the future.

We are being kept down by a corporation, Orrin retorted. Through commercial ploys and misinformation, they are deceiving us into hating ourselves and dividing us along lines of gender, colour, sexual orientation, identity, and preference.

“We are a collective consciousness, and it is our collective duty to lead Earth from the impending Armageddon in 2050,” he continued. Take a look at the ApexTV interview.

When Orrin made his ominous claims on the US chat show Dr Phil in 2020 and gave the ensuing Apex TV interview, he gained international fame.

And now that the globe is experiencing many crises—from the pandemic to the Russia-Ukraine conflict to worries of a third World War, his predictions have resurfaced. Orrin has mostly been dismissed as an unamusing gimmick by most people around the globe but one cannot help but ponder whether the earth is truly nearing its end.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here