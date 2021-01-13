Cyclist Who Kneed 5-Year-Old to Get Her Out of the Way in Belgium Faces One Year in Prison

A cyclist in Belgium took social media by storm recently for what it seemed like deliberately sticking his knee out to push a child on a street before speeding ahead. Now, he has been identified and even called up to court but has refused to apologise for his actions.

Patrick Mpasa was out with his wife and kids on Christmas Day when the cyclist in question came up behind them. Patrick was recording his family walking so the entire incident of the cyclist coming and kneeing his 5-year-old daughter Neïa has been captured on Patrick’s phone. He later posted this video on Facebook where it was widely shared and netizens demanded punishment for the assailant.

The video clip shot at a nature park in Baraque Michel, Belgium, shows that while the other child and Patrick’s wife were on the side of the narrow lane, Neïa was walking in the middle of the street. She seemed to enjoy her day out when the cyclist came behind her. We can see the man’s knee being extended which collides with the child’s back, sending her to crash on the ground. Even after she falls, the man does not stop and instead cycles ahead. The man can be seen pressing bells on his bike which were supposedly not loud enough for the Mpasa’s to listen.

While uploading the clip, Patrick asked viewers if he was right in filing a police complaint against the man. He also informed netizens that he had followed the man following the incident but he had shown no repentance for his actions. However, the video managed to get extremely popular in the country and the man in question was soon identified.

According to the Brussels Times, presented himself to the police after a call for witnesses on December 27. He has mentioned that he was not aware of hitting the girl as he currently faces a year in prison for intentional assault and battery to a minor.

Prosecutor Vanessa Clérin revealed to the portal that the man was interrogated and thereafter asked to appear before the correctional court in February. He has maintained his statement of not knowing he had hit the child.

Reports even suggested that the man had called up Patrick. But it was not to apologize. In fact, the father says that the man asked him to withdraw the complaint without showing any remorse for his actions. If the father’s statement is to be believed, the assailant even went on to accuse Patrick of being aggressive. Speaking to a Dutch portal (https://www.nieuwsblad.be/cnt/dmf20201227_97221209), Patrick said that the man claimed to have not seen that Neïa had fallen. He even said that he would have stopped if he did see her falling. “I have the impression that he thinks it is normal,” Patrick opined. According to recent reports, the man will have to appear before the correctional court of Verviers in February 2021 and may even face 1 year in prison.