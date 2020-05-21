Cyclone Amphan Damage: Before and After Photos of Iconic Places in Bengal

Kolkata and several parts of West Bengal wore a battered look on Thursday after the extremely severe cyclone 'Amphan' ripped through the state, leaving 12 people dead and blowing up shanties, uprooting thousands of trees besides swamping low-lying areas.

Large parts of Kolkata and other affected districts were without electricity as power poles had been blown up. Mobile and internet services were also down as the cyclone had damaged several communication towers.

In the wake of the cyclone, photos from Bengal in the aftermath paint an almost apocalyptic picture.

The Netaji Shubhas Chandra Bose Kolkata Airport.







Kolkata's iconic Howrah bridge.







AJC Bose Road.



On Twitter, residents also shared local pictures of 'Before and After,' showing altered scenery.





Power supply and 4G network in Kolkata has been severely hit by cyclone Amphan as the West Bengal Governor termed the disaster as 'one of the worst storm in decades.'

The India Meteorological Department has said that the storm is likely to maintain its intensity till morning of May 21 (today). However, it will soon weaken into a deep depression over Bangladesh.