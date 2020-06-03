Cyclone Nisarga: Twitter Floods with Horrific Visuals as Storm Makes Landfall in Maharashtra

As the cyclonic storm Nisgara made landfall in Maharashtra, the NDRF has advised people not to step out for six or seven hours at least. It is said that the cyclone will bring heavy winds and rains to Mumbai.

The process of landfall started around 12.30 pm and it made landfall about 40 km from Alibaug, which is 95 kms from Mumbai.

With the wind rushing from 85-95 kmph to 90-100 kmph, social media has been abuzz with visuals of overcast sky, strong winds and waterspouts from parts of Maharashtra.

Netizens took to Twitter to share images and visuals and urging each other to stay inside their houses. Many even expressed concern over the dangers, that will be faced by stray animals and appealed to people to take care of them.

Dial 1916 and press 4 for any cyclone related query or concern.



