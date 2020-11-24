Cyclone Nivar: Frightening Visuals Flood Twitter as Heavy Rains Lash Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

As Tamil Nadu and Puducherry receive incessant heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Nivar, the Indian Meteorological Department has issue red alert in the State and imposed Section 144 in the Union Territory.

The regional Meteorological Office in Chennai said the cyclone is likely to move northwestwards and pass the Karaikal-Mamallapuram coast around noon on Wednesday. Villupuram, Cuddalore, Puducherry and Chennai are expected to be among the worst hit regions.

The cyclone was earlier moving at a speed of 5 km/hr but now it has been reportedly stagnant for the past three hours.

With the cyclonic rain lashing parts of the east coast, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has earmarked 30 teams to launch rescue and relief operations in view of Nivar, that is expected to hit the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry even worse.

A senior NDRF officer said while 12 teams have been pre-deployed, 18 are on standby in these states and the UT.

With fishing activities coming to a halt, visuals of Nivar are flooding Twitter. The frightening videos show the strong winds and waves hitting the coasts while a continuous downpour makes everything appear so grey.

High tides at the Kasimedu fishing harbour in North Chennai #CycloneNivar pic.twitter.com/p1cFt4wlH7 — Poornima Murali (@nimumurali) November 24, 2020

#Vadapalani this morning, as you can see is already waterlogged. Heavy to very heavy rains expected in the next three days. People are advised to stay indoors and to steer clear of broken electric lines, flooded streets.#CycloneAlert #CycloneNivar #CycloneUpdates pic.twitter.com/oSyGLu6bcu— Smitha T K (@smitha_tk) November 24, 2020

Rough sea at Chennai coast owing to #CycloneNivar pic.twitter.com/k8r4M6AUSm — Pramod Madhav♠️ (@PramodMadhav6) November 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar and assured them of all possible support from the Centre.