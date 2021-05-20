buzz

'Cyclone Tauktae Sends Its Regards': Sea Returns Man-made Trash to Mumbai Beaches
2-MIN READ

'Cyclone Tauktae Sends Its Regards': Sea Returns Man-made Trash to Mumbai Beaches

Tonnes of garbage was thrown back on the coast after the cyclone Tauktae passed Mumbai. (Credit: twitter)

Activists said that with open drains in the Mumbai city, any garbage found on the road eventually flows to the sea.

Several states along the Arabian Sea have been battling the Cyclone Tauktae that lashed with heavy rains and gusty storms in coastal areas of Kerala, Goa, Karnataka before ploughing through Maharashtra and then Gujarat, causing extensive damage to life and property. Amidst all this, the sea beaches in Mumbai have come face to face with a problem of a different kind, garbage dumped on its shores. So, where did it come from? The obvious answer is the sea. People couldn’t help but notice that the sea threw back all the waste that had been dumped and thus accumulated in it for so long, reminding all of the colossal amount of garbage that is dumped in it.

A report published by the Times of India also shared how tonnes of garbage was thrown back on the coast after the Cyclone Tauktae passed the city.

A report in TOI said how a day after the cyclone lashed the coastal city of Mumbai, heaps and heaps of garbage were removed from the beaches. Civic waste management workers removed over 62,000 kg of garbage that was thrown back by the sea on to the 7 beaches in the city.

Activists said that the direction of the tide directed the amount of garbage that laded on the beaches. Also, they pointed out that with open drains in the city, any garbage found on the road eventually flows to the sea.

first published:May 20, 2021, 11:11 IST