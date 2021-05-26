Odisha Man's Viral Reason for Stepping Out of Home amid Cyclone Yaas Leaves IPS Officer Amused

The ‘very severe super cyclone’ Yaas made landfall near the Odisha-Bengal border on Wednesday morning, leaving a trail of destruction and loss in its wake. While rescue operations are currently underway, several videos and photos from the storm are going viral on social media. In one such video from a live news broadcast in Odisha, a man can be seen being questioned by a reporter about why he chose to step out of his home during such inclement weather conditions. The man’s response is winning the internet, including IPS officer Arun Bothra who shared a video of the interaction on Twitter.

In the video, a reporter can be seen questioning a man who had decided to step out of his house amid the cyclone. Upon being asked why the man was out in such weather, he said to the reporter, “You are out too". When the reporter responds that they are out to cover news, the man said, “That’s why I came out. If I didn’t, how will you find any news?". The video left Bothra amused who shared it with the caption, “Such a kind-hearted man. Doing so much for humanity".

Such a kind hearted man. Doing so much for the humanity.Respect. pic.twitter.com/SCB1zhA5SQ — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) May 26, 2021

Cyclone Yaas made landfall near Dhamra port in Odisha at 9.15 am on Wednesday, even as strong winds and heavy tides saw seawater ingress in many coastal towns and villages in Odisha and West Bengal ahead of the landfall. The landfall process continued for three-four hours with authorities estimating the maximum impact in districts like Balasore and Bhadrak district in Odisha, the state’s Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said. At around 1 pm, the Collector of Balasore, as well as Bhadrak, informed that wind has subsided in all the coastal zones.

NDRF teams are presently carrying out restoration work in the far-flung areas in Odisha that were hit by ‘Yaas’. The team has cleared branches hanging on electric wires, posing danger to the civil population of Jayanagar, Rajkanika, Kendrapada.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here