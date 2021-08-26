Cynthia Nixon Throws Shade at Andrew Cuomo After Ex Governor Loses His 'Emmy' Award

Amid Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo resigning from his office after New York Attorney General Letitia James’s report found him to be have sexually harassed 11 women, Cuomo’s one time adversary and Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon took to Twitter to troll the former governor. Nixon had run for New York governorship against Cuomo back in 2018 but had lost to him by a two-to-one margin in the Democratic primary. Making a reference to the US primetime Emmy awards, Nixon wrote: “The difference between me and Andrew Cuomo?" Nixon wrote. “Neither of us is governor, but I still have my Emmy(s)."

The difference between me and Andrew Cuomo? Neither of us is governor, but I still have my Emmy(s).— Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) August 24, 2021

So, the governor bit is easy enough. And yes, Cuomo also had an Emmy to his name which has now been revoked. The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences had awarded the former NY governor with an honourary Emmy in 2002 for his daily coronavirus briefings as he had been praised from many quarters for his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The academy recognized his ‘masterful use of television to inform and calm people around the world,’ a press release had said then.

But post the charges against Cuomo were revealed and the report by James resulted in the Academy rescinding the award given to him.

In an announcement on the Emmy website, it said, “The International Academy announced today that in light of the New York Attorney General’s report, and Andrew Cuomo’s subsequent resignation as Governor, it is rescinding his special 2020 International Emmy® Award. His name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward."

Nixon’s tweet on Cuomo was received with interesting and a mixed bag of responses. While some sided with her, many also called the tweet in poor taste. Check out a few responses here:

You should run in the 2022 NY Governor’s primary Cynthia,you have a decent chance of winning,you already have my vote,we need someone in NY with progressive ideas !— David Yoffee (@DYoffee) August 24, 2021

No fan of Andrew, but he won an election and you never came close. Sit down.— Barbara Hoffmann (@sophiesmother95) August 24, 2021

Yes. Emmy Awards are the marker for "qualified to be chief executive." NY deserves better than either of you.— Kerry Reid (@kerryreid) August 24, 2021

Wow, this was low, you just lost me as a viewer on your reboot. No need to kick someone while they're down. I put my vote behind you in 2018, I now am happy you lost. You can be the bigger person here but you chose this.— roseannetweets (@roseannetweets_) August 24, 2021

I’m sincerely glad you were not governor when Covid hit, Cynthia. I don’t think your theater training would’ve come in handy with that scenario.— Fleurette: Can still sing Mozart (@Fleurette15236) August 24, 2021

Not nice. He needed to resign but, actually, he earned that effing Emmy. You are a mean girl. Jes sayin’.— Brenda Shufelt (@BrendaShufelt) August 24, 2021

On her part, the SATC alum has not one but two Emmys to her name, one for the ‘Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy’ for Sex and the City in 2004 and the other for Best Guest Actress in a Drama in 2008, for Law & Order: SVU.

As for Cuomo, the former New York governor was replaced by Kathy Hochul, who was sworn in as New York’s first female governor shortly after Cuomo resigned.

