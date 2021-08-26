CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#NarayanRane
Home » News » Buzz » Cynthia Nixon Throws Shade at Andrew Cuomo After Ex Governor Loses His 'Emmy' Award
3-MIN READ

Cynthia Nixon Throws Shade at Andrew Cuomo After Ex Governor Loses His 'Emmy' Award

Cynthia Nixon had run for New York governorship against Andrew Cuomo back in 2018 but had lost to him by a two-to-one margin in the Democratic primary. (Image: Twitter)

Cynthia Nixon had run for New York governorship against Andrew Cuomo back in 2018 but had lost to him by a two-to-one margin in the Democratic primary. (Image: Twitter)

After the sexual charges against Andrew Cuomo were revealed and the report by Letitia James came out, the Academy rescinded the Emmy award given to him.

Amid Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo resigning from his office after New York Attorney General Letitia James’s report found him to be have sexually harassed 11 women, Cuomo’s one time adversary and Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon took to Twitter to troll the former governor. Nixon had run for New York governorship against Cuomo back in 2018 but had lost to him by a two-to-one margin in the Democratic primary. Making a reference to the US primetime Emmy awards, Nixon wrote: “The difference between me and Andrew Cuomo?" Nixon wrote. “Neither of us is governor, but I still have my Emmy(s)."

So, the governor bit is easy enough. And yes, Cuomo also had an Emmy to his name which has now been revoked. The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences had awarded the former NY governor with an honourary Emmy in 2002 for his daily coronavirus briefings as he had been praised from many quarters for his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The academy recognized his ‘masterful use of television to inform and calm people around the world,’ a press release had said then.

But post the charges against Cuomo were revealed and the report by James resulted in the Academy rescinding the award given to him.

RELATED STORIES

In an announcement on the Emmy website, it said, “The International Academy announced today that in light of the New York Attorney General’s report, and Andrew Cuomo’s subsequent resignation as Governor, it is rescinding his special 2020 International Emmy® Award. His name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward."

Nixon’s tweet on Cuomo was received with interesting and a mixed bag of responses. While some sided with her, many also called the tweet in poor taste. Check out a few responses here:

On her part, the SATC alum has not one but two Emmys to her name, one for the ‘Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy’ for Sex and the City in 2004 and the other for Best Guest Actress in a Drama in 2008, for Law & Order: SVU.

As for Cuomo, the former New York governor was replaced by Kathy Hochul, who was sworn in as New York’s first female governor shortly after Cuomo resigned.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:August 26, 2021, 09:13 IST