Cyprus Woman Breaks Guinness World Record for Longest Veil Ever, Stretching Over 6 km

Women always dream of the ‘IT’ wedding dress that will amaze everyone. A pristine white wedding dress is what every Christian bride longs for. They also want to stand out among the others with the dramatic veil they carry while walking the isle. Each tries to go for the longest veil to create an edge over the other. But this bride from Cyprus went so far with the length of her veil that she made it to the Guinness World Records. A woman named Maria Paraskeva created a Guinness World Record for the ‘Longest Veil Ever’. The length of the veil is 6962.6 metres, almost the same length of a 63-and-a-half American football field.

The clip of the bride standing along with her husband was shared by Guinness World Records on Instagram. Since it has been shared, the clip is doing rounds on the internet and has garnered nearly 50,000 likes and hundreds of comments. And people are going crazy seeing the mesmerizing length of the veil. Some users are left amazed while others are mockingly saying, “Where do people get these ideas.” One of the comments read, “Imagine if it had been a windy day,” and another added, “May her marriage be as long and even longer than her beautiful veil.”

According to the official GWR website, Paraskeva’s wedding veil was created to meet the professional standards and used material costing to 400 Euros. It has been reported that the measurements of the veil had taken place in a school playing ground. To unravel the veil, a special tool was custom made by the bride and her friends. The tool was attached to the back of the pickup truck which then circled the field, placing the veil on the ground.

As per the site of Guinness World records, “It has been Maria’s dream since she was a child to break the record for longest wedding veil".