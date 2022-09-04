Cyrus Mistry Death: Tributes Pour in After Former Tata Sons Chairman's Tragic Demise

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry has passed away in a road mishap. The accident occurred when his car hit a divider in Maharashtra’s Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai on Sunday. He was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car when the mishap occurred on a bridge over the Surya river around 3.15 pm, police said. Two other persons travelling with Mistry, including the car driver, were injured, and they have been rushed to a hospital in Gujarat.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media since the news of Mistry’s tragic demise broke. From people who met him to those who admired from a distance, from politicians to journalists and industrialists, the news rattled all. “So sad to hear of the shocking news of the passing away of #CyrusMistry in an accident. He was a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance. He was instrumental in creating the global construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji and ably led the Tata group,” industrialist Harsh Goenka tweeted.

So sad to hear of the shocking news of the passing away of #CyrusMistry in an accident. He was a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance. He was instrumental in creating the global construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji and ably led the Tata group. — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 4, 2022

I only met Cyrus Mistry once. He was all dignity and class. Can't believe he is gone. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 4, 2022

Deeply saddened to know about the unfortunate demise of Ex-Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry Ji in a road accident near Palghar, Maharashtra. Sincerest condolences to his family members. May he Rest In Peace. Om Shanti. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 4, 2022

Shocking news:- Former Tata Son's Chairman "Cyrus Mistry" dies in car accident near Mumbai . Shat Shat Naman om shanti pic.twitter.com/KRUJ9lZ5P6 — Rajkumar 🇮🇳 (@ParthShukla0198) September 4, 2022

Very shocking news coming In- Cyrus Mistry died in an accident in Palghar. Life is so uncertain. Om Shanti.#CyrusMistry — Gaurav Agrawal (@GauravAgrawaal) September 4, 2022

Mr Cyrus Mistry No More … Can’t believe… Had interviewed him once at Auto Expo in Delhi … Mr Mistry was accompanying Mr Ratan Tata… Dignified, Humble Soul … #RIP Mr Mistry … — Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) September 4, 2022

“The accident took place around 3.15 pm, when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems an accident,” said Palghar district superintendent of police, Balasaheb Patil.

The SP said more details will be obtained from the persons who have been admitted to the hospital.

