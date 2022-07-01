Czech Police Looking for 'Creepy' Burglar Who Watches People As They Sleep

In what comes as a strange development, the Czech police are looking for a man who has been breaking into people’s homes at night to watch them sleep. He has also been accused of petty thefts. Seven cases have been registered so far and more are expected. According to a report by The Guardian, Prague police spokesperson Jan Rybanský said in a statement said, “Home security camera footage makes it clear the perpetrator does not mind the presence of people. On the contrary, we could say he literally seeks out such homes.” He explained how in one case the suspect was found sitting on the bed next to the nine-year-old daughter of the house owner in her child’s room. This happened while the owner was asleep and had no idea about the same.

The suspect’s movement have also been recorded while people were awake. “To avoid being disturbed, he locked himself in the room or on the entire floor, searched it and then left the house,” reads the statement on the police website. If convicted, the man will face up to three years in prison. Also, if reports are to be believed, the suspect is aged between 55 and 60 and has a limp. He has mostly broken into houses in Prague and has burgled one house twice within a year.

In another bizarre incident of burglary, the suspect who had broken into a house in Thailand to steal valuables became tired and fell asleep. But in an unfortunate twist for him, the house belonged to a police officer. The burglar was woken up from his slumber by the cop and he was arrested for trespassing. The video of the incident went viral, leaving netizens in splits.

According to sources, the burglar had broken into the house of one Jiam Prasert, police sword officer of Wichian Buri District police station in Phetchabun Province at around 2am in the morning when the officer was asleep. The thief, 22-year-old Athit Kin Khunthud had been stalking the area for quite sometime and felt tired when he went inside the house to steal. While he was in the house, he was overcome with fatigue and thus decided to take a nap before going away with the valuables. Thus, he switched on the air-conditioner in the officer’s daughter’s room and fell asleep.

