'Da Vinci Code of Safety': Mumbai Police Puts a Spin on the Iconic 'Mona Lisa'

The official social media handles of Mumbai Police are famous for their public interest messages that are also filled with humour. Whether it is the time they tweeted “Party (Nahin) Chalegi Till Six In The Morning,” after initiating action against celebrities for partying against Covid-19 norms or when they advised people about consent, Mumbai Police has been at the top of the game.

Recently, the official Instagram handle of the Mumbai Police has shared with citizens the ‘Da Vinci Code of Safety.’

The famous painting of Mona Lisa has been modified to show her sitting inside a car and wearing a seat belt. They shared the picture with the hashtags #RoadSafetyWeek #WearSeatbelt.

Created by Italian artist Leonardo da Vinci, the iconic painting is said to be of a noblewoman. It is one of the most famous paintings in the world of art because of its iconography and history.

Instagram users are yet again impressed by the skills of the police department. A user appreciated the creativity of Mumbai Police and said, “Respect traffic police.” Responding to the amusing post with wit, a commenter asked, “Where is the mask?”

The comment is relevant as wearing face masks in public has been made mandatory after the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country.

Mumbai Police shared the post as a part of the Road Safety Week. It is observed from January 11 to January 17 to spread awareness about measures that promote safety on roads.

The day was started by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways aiming at reducing the number of deaths caused by road accidents. For this year, the theme for Road Safety Week is “Safe yourself to save your family.”

Recently, Mumbai Police celebrated their fifth anniversary on Twitter with a video complication of its memes. Many users in the comments section shared their favourite memes by Mumbai Police.

Recently, Elon Musk tweeted, “Use Signal” after a change in the privacy policy of WhatsApp. Mumbai Police quote-tweeted Elon and said, “Especially the ones on the streets,” urging Mumbaikars to follow traffic rules. The tweet has been pinned on their Twitter timeline.

As part of the Road Safety Week, Mumbai Police has shared another Instagram post an hour ago and it has been watched over a thousand times.

It is the scene from the American sitcom Friends where Ross tells his friends Chandler and Joey to keep their volume down because he was working.